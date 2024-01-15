Minerals Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX ("MTI" or "the Company") announced today that it will release results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.



The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies' website at https://investors.mineralstech.com/quarterly-results-conference-calls

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2022. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

Investor Contact:

Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:

Jennifer Albert, (212) 878-1840



