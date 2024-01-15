Capital Power hosts 2024 guidance webcast on January 16

Loading... Loading...

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation CPX will host a webcast to share its 2024 guidance, including its corporate priorities, targets and assumptions for the year. Management will host the webcast at 2:30 p.m. MST (4:30 p.m. EST) on Tuesday, January 16.



Webcast

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iegmdhxv

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iegmdhxv An archive of the webcast will be made available following its conclusion.

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power's head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy. Our balanced approach to net zero by 2045 includes natural gas with emerging technologies to achieve decarbonization alongside the growth of renewables to deliver affordable, clean power generation that communities can rely on.

Capital Power owns approximately 7,700 MW of power generation capacity at 30 facilities across North America. Projects under construction include approximately 140 MW of renewable generation capacity and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta, as well as approximately 350 MW of natural gas and battery energy storage systems in Ontario and approximately 70 MW of solar capacity in North Carolina in advanced development.

For more information, please contact :

Investor and Media Relations:

Katherine Perron

(780) 392-5335

kperron@capitalpower.com &

investor@capitalpower.com