Ipsos acquires Jarmany,

a company specialising in data management and analytics in the UK

Paris, January 15th, 2024 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, announces the acquisition of Jarmany, a company renowned for its expertise in data analytics and strategy in the UK.

Founded in 2008, Jarmany supports a range of international companies in their operational, financial and strategic decision-making. Its expertise is grounded in the aggregation, analysis and visualisation of data, in particular through the use of artificial intelligence.

The company will continue to be led by its co-founders, Matthew Rhodes and Tom Hunt. The Jarmany team joins the Ipsos business in the UK, with whom they will work closely to develop their capabilities in integrating diverse and complex datasets.

Ben Page, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos, comments: "This acquisition contributes to Ipsos' 2025 growth plan by strengthening our data analytics capabilities and consolidating our position as a key partner for our clients. I am delighted to welcome Jarmany's team, which will allow us to broaden our offer in sectors where we are already present."

Commenting on the acquisition, Matthew Rhodes and Tom Hunt, Co-CEOs of Jarmany, say: "We are very excited about joining Ipsos. We have built a talented team of 70 experts in technology areas where Ipsos is seeking to grow, such as cloud architecture and platform automation. Our collaboration opens up new opportunities to meet our clients' challenges, in fields such as ESG."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

Attachment