SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. ("Inspire Medical" or the "Company") INSP of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Inspire Medical investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 3, 2023 and November 7, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/inspire-medical-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=63458&wire=3

INSP investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) despite the Acceleration Program, customers were encountering challenges with the prior authorization submission process, including with the scheduling of appointments; (2) a slowdown in prior authorization submissions arising from these challenges led to a shortfall of hundreds of procedures to implant the Company's OSA device; (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Inspire Medical during the relevant time frame, you have until February 20, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

