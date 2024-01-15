Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market at 25.9% CAGR, Reaching US$ 20.84 Billion by 2030 - Persistence Market Research

Loading... Loading...

New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:



In 2020, the global market for electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) reached a valuation of $2.12 billion, with a projected surge to $20.84 billion by 2030, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%.

The electric vehicle supply equipment market (EVSE) commonly known as charging stations or docks, plays a crucial role in supplying electricity to electric vehicles (EVs) for battery recharging, both at home and in public spaces. This market is experiencing consistent growth, propelled by the escalating global demand for electric vehicles.

The rise in environmental awareness, specifically regarding issues like global warming and air pollution stemming from carbon-based fuels, has prompted governments worldwide to endorse electric vehicles as a sustainable solution.

Consequently, numerous governments are incentivizing EV adoption by offering subsidies, such as tax exemptions related to vehicles. Simultaneously, manufacturers are intensively focused on reducing the production costs of electric cars and introducing more advanced and affordable EV models. These factors collectively contribute to a significant boost in the electric vehicle market, consequently driving the demand for electric vehicle supply equipment.

As governments strive to address environmental concerns and promote sustainable transportation, the electric vehicle supply equipment market stands to benefit from ongoing efforts to encourage the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. This promising trajectory is expected to foster continued growth in the EVSE market over the forecast period.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2020 $2,12 billion Projected Market Value (2030F) $20.84 billion Global Market Growth Rate (CAGR 2020 to 2030) 25.9%. Forecast Period 2020-2030 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Type

By Application

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Abb Ltd

BP Chargemaster

Chargepoint Holdings, Inc

Delta Electronics, Inc

Eaton Corporation Plc

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Tesla

Webasto Group

Some Prominent Drivers of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market:

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs): The surge in global demand for electric vehicles is a key driver for the EVSE market. As consumers and businesses alike transition towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation options, the need for efficient and widespread charging infrastructure becomes paramount.

Government Incentives and Policies: Governments worldwide are implementing supportive policies and providing incentives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Subsidies, tax credits, and exemptions contribute to making electric vehicles more attractive to consumers, thereby driving the demand for EVSE.

Environmental Awareness: Growing concerns about environmental issues, such as climate change and air pollution, are prompting individuals and businesses to seek eco-friendly alternatives. Electric vehicles and their associated charging infrastructure play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and addressing environmental challenges.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in EVSE technology are enhancing the efficiency, speed, and convenience of charging. Innovations in charging station design, battery technologies, and smart charging solutions contribute to the overall appeal and functionality of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Collaborations and Partnerships: The collaboration between governments, automakers, energy companies, and technology firms is fostering the development and deployment of EVSE networks. Strategic partnerships help create a cohesive and comprehensive charging infrastructure, making electric vehicles more accessible and convenient for users.

Reducing Battery Costs: The decreasing costs of electric vehicle batteries make electric cars more affordable, driving increased adoption. As electric vehicles become more cost-competitive with traditional vehicles, the demand for charging infrastructure is expected to grow.

Government initiatives for development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure:

The global shift toward electric vehicles is being propelled by the essential role of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, garnering increased government support worldwide. Recognizing the imperative to combat rising pollution from traditional automobiles, governments are implementing initiatives to establish widespread EV charging networks.

For instance, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) plans to deploy over 200 EV charging stations, while Tata Power in India supports the government's National Electric Mobility Mission by establishing charging stations in Mumbai. Developed countries like the U.S., UK, and China are also enhancing their charging networks to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles.

Japan, in particular, introduced a policy in August 2018 to encourage cooperation in the automotive industry and initiated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of hybrid and Electric Vehicles II (FAME) program, offering incentives for local electric vehicle manufacturing. These proactive government measures are anticipated to propel the growth of the electric vehicles and electric vehicle supply equipment market.

Top 8 Trends in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market:

Rapid Expansion of Charging Infrastructure: The electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market is witnessing a rapid expansion of charging infrastructure globally, driven by increased demand for electric vehicles. Governments, businesses, and private entities are investing in the deployment of charging stations to support the growing EV ecosystem. Smart Charging Solutions: The integration of smart technologies in EVSE is a prominent trend. Smart charging solutions offer advanced features such as real-time monitoring, remote control, and optimization of charging sessions. These innovations enhance user experience, grid management, and overall efficiency. High-Power Charging Stations: The development of high-power charging stations is a response to the demand for faster charging times. Ultra-fast charging technologies, like 350 kW chargers, are becoming more prevalent, enabling EV users to recharge their vehicles quickly and conveniently. Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration among stakeholders, including automakers, energy companies, and technology firms, is increasing. Partnerships are formed to create integrated and interoperable charging networks, promoting standardization and a seamless charging experience for users. Renewable Energy Integration: The integration of renewable energy sources into EV charging infrastructure is gaining traction. This trend aligns with sustainability goals, allowing for cleaner and greener charging solutions. Solar and wind-powered charging stations contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of electric vehicles. Wireless Charging Technology: Wireless charging technology is emerging as a convenient and user-friendly solution. As automakers and technology companies invest in wireless charging capabilities, the market is expected to witness a shift towards more widespread adoption of this technology for EVs. Battery Swapping Stations: Battery swapping stations are gaining attention as an alternative to traditional charging. This approach allows users to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones, reducing charging time significantly. Some regions are exploring this option to address range anxiety and enhance user convenience. Government Incentives and Policies: Governments continue to play a crucial role in shaping the EVSE market through incentives and supportive policies. Tax credits, subsidies, and regulations encouraging the installation of charging infrastructure contribute to market growth and facilitate the transition to electric mobility.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study presents analytical depiction of the electric vehicle supply equipment market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current electric vehicle supply equipment market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the electric vehicle supply equipment industry.





Some of the major players operating in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market:

ABB Ltd : ABB is a global technology company specializing in electrification, automation, and digitalization. In the context of electric vehicles, ABB provides solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, including fast chargers and components for both public and private charging networks.

: ABB is a global technology company specializing in electrification, automation, and digitalization. In the context of electric vehicles, ABB provides solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, including fast chargers and components for both public and private charging networks. BP Chargemaster : BP Chargemaster is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and services. The company operates a network of charging points in the UK and offers solutions for home charging, workplace charging, and public charging.

: BP Chargemaster is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and services. The company operates a network of charging points in the UK and offers solutions for home charging, workplace charging, and public charging. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc : ChargePoint is a prominent electric vehicle charging network operator. The company provides a comprehensive charging platform, including hardware, software, and cloud services. ChargePoint operates a vast network of charging stations globally, catering to various industries and sectors.

: ChargePoint is a prominent electric vehicle charging network operator. The company provides a comprehensive charging platform, including hardware, software, and cloud services. ChargePoint operates a vast network of charging stations globally, catering to various industries and sectors. Delta Electronics, Inc : Delta Electronics is a multinational company offering a range of power and energy solutions, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Delta provides AC and DC fast chargers, contributing to the development of sustainable transportation systems.

: Delta Electronics is a multinational company offering a range of power and energy solutions, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Delta provides AC and DC fast chargers, contributing to the development of sustainable transportation systems. Eaton Corporation Plc : Eaton is a multinational power management company with a diverse portfolio, including electrical components and systems. In the electric vehicle sector, Eaton offers solutions such as EV charging stations and power distribution equipment.

: Eaton is a multinational power management company with a diverse portfolio, including electrical components and systems. In the electric vehicle sector, Eaton offers solutions such as EV charging stations and power distribution equipment. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.: Leviton is a leading provider of electrical wiring devices and network solutions. In the electric vehicle space, Leviton manufactures EV charging stations for residential, commercial, and public applications.

Leviton is a leading provider of electrical wiring devices and network solutions. In the electric vehicle space, Leviton manufactures EV charging stations for residential, commercial, and public applications. Schneider Electric : Schneider Electric is a global energy management and automation company. In the context of electric vehicles, Schneider Electric provides charging infrastructure solutions, including charging stations and management software for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

: Schneider Electric is a global energy management and automation company. In the context of electric vehicles, Schneider Electric provides charging infrastructure solutions, including charging stations and management software for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Siemens AG : Siemens is a multinational conglomerate with a significant presence in various industries, including electrification. Siemens offers electric vehicle charging solutions, including charging infrastructure and technologies for efficient and sustainable mobility.

: Siemens is a multinational conglomerate with a significant presence in various industries, including electrification. Siemens offers electric vehicle charging solutions, including charging infrastructure and technologies for efficient and sustainable mobility. Tesla: Tesla, known for its electric vehicles, also plays a role in the electric vehicle charging ecosystem. Tesla has its proprietary Supercharger network, strategically placed to enable long-distance travel for Tesla vehicle owners.





Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Residential: Charging for home use, typically Level 1 or Level 2, offering convenience for overnight charging.

Commercial Charging Systems: Public and workplace charging, including Level 2 and Level 3 for diverse charging needs on the go.

By Type:

Level 1: Basic charging for home use, slower charging rate.

Level 2: Intermediate charging for residential and commercial use, faster than Level 1.

Level 3: Rapid charging (DC fast charging) for quick charging in high-traffic areas.

By Region:

North America: Growing demand for EVs, expanding charging networks for residential and commercial use.

Europe: Evolving charging infrastructure to support increasing EV adoption.

Asia-Pacific: Significant market with increasing urbanization and government initiatives for electric mobility.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): Emerging market with growing potential for EVs, developing charging infrastructure for residential and commercial applications.

