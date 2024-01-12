NATI STOCKHOLDERS: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Pending Lead Plaintiff Deadline in National Instruments Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Loading... Loading...

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all sellers of National Instruments Corporation NATI common stock between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023. National Instruments is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Since October 2023, National Instruments operates as Emerson Electric Co.'s EMR Test and Measurement business unit after being acquired by Emerson.

What is this Case About: National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Failed to Disclose a Formal Acquisition Offer from Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose material information that artificially deflated the price of National Instruments common stock. Plaintiff alleges that while National Instruments was repurchasing National Instruments stock, defendants knew that National Instruments had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson to purchase all outstanding shares of National Instruments common stock at prices significantly above its then-current market price and significantly above the price at which National Instruments was repurchasing its common stock from unsuspecting class members. Accordingly, National Instruments had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson or abstain from purchasing National Instruments stock from unsuspecting investors.

Plaintiffs must file their lead plaintiff papers by January 29, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

