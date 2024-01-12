MEDIA ADVISORY - Capital Power and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) Joint Announcement

Loading... Loading...

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to join Capital Power and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) for an important announcement on meeting Alberta's future clean energy demand.



The announcement will include remarks from the speakers listed below followed by a Q&A. The event will also be livestreamed at https://www.capitalpower.com/live/. For follow-up interviews with Capital Power or OPG, please contact the company representative listed below.

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 1:30 – 2:30 pm MST Where: JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District

#1600, 10250 101 St NW

Wayne Gretzky Ballroom (Salon A) Parking: Guests can park in the ICE DISTRICT / LOBLAWS (lot 56) parking lot located directly under the JW Marriott hotel and Stantec tower.



Entry to lot can me made via the WEST entrance located on 103 Ave. and just prior to 104 St. going westbound. Look for the overhead sign that says ICE DISTRICT CENTRAL PARKADE/ LOBLAWS LOT 56.



Proceed to P2 - follow the signs and proceed right when entering P2. There is a marked walkway that states JW and the pay station is located in the JW Marriott elevator vestibule.

Code:11524 Speakers: Avik Dey, President & CEO of Capital Power

Ken Hartwick, President & CEO of Ontario Power Generation (OPG)

Hon. Nathan Neudorf, Minister of Affordability and Utilities, Government of Alberta

Hon. Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, Government of Ontario

Hon. Brian Jean, Minister of Energy, Government of Alberta Media contacts: Capital Power

Katherine Perron

780-392-5335

kperron@capitalpower.com



Ontario Power Generation

416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008

media@opg.com