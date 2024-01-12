TAB Bank Provides Printing Companies in Ohio with a $5 Million Credit Facility

Loading... Loading...

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided two printing companies based in Ohio with a $5 million credit facility. The facility consists of a $4 million revolver and a $1 million term loan. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the companies' ongoing working capital needs.



The companies provide point-of-purchase and merchandising display solutions, specializing in plumbing fixture displays as well as paint color cards and other products for sales and marketing purposes.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB's lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Ralph Kourtjian is TAB Bank's Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Detroit. Ralph has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena. Ralph can be reached at 947-465-1703 or at ralph.kourtjian@tabbank.com .

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter - @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank