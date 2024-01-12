Pacvue Welcomes Microsoft Vet Zhenbin Xu as CPO in Commitment to Lead the Industry with AI Tools

Loading... Loading...

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the industry's first commerce acceleration platform, announced today the appointment of technology and product expert Zhenbin Xu as Chief Product Officer. Xu will head a robust R&D team as Pacvue advances its mission to lead the industry in AI-supported technology.



"This is a major step in our charge to ready brands and agencies for the future of commerce. We're so excited to have Zhenbin Xu join the team," said Melissa Burdick, Co-Founder and President of Pacvue.

Xu joins Pacvue with nearly three decades of experience leading AI and product development for global technology companies with more than $5B in annual revenue. Xu spent nearly 20 years at Microsoft, where he was instrumental in driving Microsoft's contribution to and support for the HTML5 standard V1, laying the foundation for today's interactive and dynamic (mobile) web experiences. Xu also invented and drove a Bing Search Engine market share strategy that resulted in over $1B in incremental revenue. Xu was the founding member and Chief Architect of Microsoft Audience Ads Network (MSAN), a major expansion of Bing Search Ads into Native and Display Ads.

Xu has continuously worked on the cutting edge of AI technology since 2012. He was a member of the Global Leadership Committee for Microsoft's Cortana AI Personal Assistant, a precursor to today's LLM-driven Co-Pilot offerings. He was the Chief AI Officer for a FinTech company with $15B in annual revenue after Microsoft. As an industry insider on Generative AI and LLM Agent, he has been actively incubating and investing in GenAI and LLM startup companies since 2021.

Xu is joining Pacvue at the perfect time, during a period of rapid growth and product transformation. Following its union with Helium 10, which precipitated the release of two major AI-infused products – Precision AI and XL Copilot – bringing on this new leader is the natural next step in Pacvue's roadmap to build leading technologies that leverage AI in order to streamline marketplace operations, retail media activation and measurement for brands and sellers.

"It is an exciting time to be scaling AI efforts in commerce – not just for Pacvue, but for retail media on the whole – I'm thrilled for the opportunity to create some truly disruptive innovation with a team of leaders in the space," said Xu.

Pacvue leads the industry, enabling brands, sellers and agencies of all sizes to drive better profitability, incremental sales and market share.

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company's first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue's enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.pacvue.com .

