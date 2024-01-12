Porsche Cars Canada reports best sales year in 2023

Loading... Loading...

Toronto, ON, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL), importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, today reported year-to-date total sales of 10,644 units, besting its prior yearly result in 2022 and marking the first time the brand's Canadian new vehicle sales numbers cross the five-digit threshold in a calendar year. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle sales also achieved an unprecedented year with 3,516 units reported.



"In addition to record sales in Canada, the brand has witnessed other milestones during the past year, including its 75-year anniversary as well as the 60 years of the iconic 911 sports car," said John Cappella, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. "We are poised for yet another exciting year in 2024, marked with the arrival of several new vehicles and the opening of the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto."



As the tenth in the world and third of its kind in North America after Atlanta and Los Angeles, the future Porsche Experience Centre Toronto will be located on a dedicated, 20-acre site at the "Durham Live" development in Pickering, Ontario. A casino and luxury hotel are currently operating, and the site will include a concert venue and more than 400,000 square feet of retail space.





Model



PCL 2023 Sales



PCL 2022 Sales



718 Boxster 280 285 718 Cayman 387 268 911 2,033 1,444 Cayenne 2,940 2,872 Macan 3,907 3,376 Panamera 280 354 Taycan 817 596 Grand Totals 10,644 9,195

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned

3,516

3,053



This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that reflect Porsche AG's current views about future events. These statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political, and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions, and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of publication. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those Porsche AG expresses or implies by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication. We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.





About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 70 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 22 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.



At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.



