CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 Per Share

January 12, 2024 8:32 AM | 2 min read
Loading...
Loading...

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. CSWI today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2024.



Details		   
Dividend Amount:$0.19 
Record Date:January 26, 2024  
Payable Date:February 9, 2024  
    

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com

Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
Alexa.Huerta@cswi.com

 


Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

IPOs

Ex-Date
ticker
name
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Click to see more Dividends updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases