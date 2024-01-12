CytomX Therapeutics to Present at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Annual Oncology Conference

Loading... Loading...

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX, a leader in the field of conditionally activated, localized biologics, today announced that Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer, and chairman, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Annual Oncology Investor Conference on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



To access this event, please reach out to your B. Riley Securities sale representative for a recording of the fireside chat.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its Probody® therapeutic platform, CytomX's vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX's robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), T-cell engagers, and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors. CytomX's clinical pipeline includes the cancer immunotherapeutic candidates CX-904 and BMS-986288. CX-904, partnered with Amgen, is a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells. BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, is a conditionally activated CTLA-4-targeting antibody that is a non-fucosylated version of ipilimumab. In addition, CytomX has a diverse, emerging portfolio of wholly-owned drug candidates including CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule, EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, and CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

