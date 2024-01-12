Antibiotic Resistance Market Projected to Hit US$ 17.8 Billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.3% | Persistence Market Research

Loading... Loading...

New York, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing demand for new antibiotic therapies to combat antibiotic resistance is a prominent driver in the global market. In a July 2023 Science Daily article, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized antibiotic-resistant bacteria as a major global health threat. A recent breakthrough by Adela Melcrova, a biophysicist at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, unveiled the unique mechanism of the relatively new antibiotic AMC-109.

This antibiotic disrupts the organization of bacterial cell membranes, setting it apart from most other antibiotics. This discovery holds great promise for future treatments and drug development.Worldwide revenue from the antibiotic resistance market stands at US$ 10.1 Bn in 2022, with the global market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR value of 5.3% to reach a valuation of US$ 17.8 Bn by the end of 2033. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a significant menace to the global economy, impacting international trade, healthcare expenditures, and productivity. As per a May 2023 WHO article, the WHO, in collaboration with the Global AMR R&D Hub, presented a report to G7 Finance and Health Ministers outlining progress in encouraging the development of new antibacterial treatments. The Global AMR R&D Hub, a collaborative initiative involving countries and organizations, adopts a One Health approach to enhance coordination in global AMR R&D. This collaborative endeavor is substantially driving market demand.

The worldwide escalation of antibiotic resistance represents a major threat, diminishing the efficacy of common antibiotics against widespread bacterial infections. According to a November 2023 WHO article, the Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS) report sheds light on resistance rates observed in prevalent bacterial pathogens. Additionally, the report discloses median rates of 42% for third-generation cephalosporin-resistant E. coli and 35% for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus in 76 countries. Of particular concern is the revelation that 1 in 5 cases of urinary tract infections caused by E. coli displayed reduced susceptibility to standard antibiotics like ampicillin, co-trimoxazole, and fluoroquinolones in 2020. This escalating difficulty in treating common infections intensifies the growing public health concern and awareness surrounding antibiotic resistance in the market.

Market Dynamics of Antibiotic Resistance

Drivers:

The antibiotic resistance market is driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections stands out as a significant driver. As antibiotic-resistant bacteria become more common, there is a growing urgency for new and innovative treatment options, as existing antibiotics become less effective. Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, such as Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) and Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), represent another driver. These HAIs place a substantial burden on healthcare systems, prompting the demand for potent antibiotics and infection control measures. Furthermore, antibiotic-resistant infections are no longer confined to healthcare settings but are increasingly observed in community-acquired infections, including drug-resistant strains of bacteria like Streptococcus pneumoniae and Escherichia coli. This spread in the community amplifies the need for novel antimicrobial treatments. Lastly, the aging population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, contribute to higher susceptibility to infections. Antibiotic-resistant infections are particularly problematic in these populations, leading to an increased demand for effective treatments. These drivers collectively fuel the growth of the antibiotic resistance market.

Restraints:

The antibiotic resistance market faces several noteworthy restraints and challenges. One significant restraint is the limited profitability associated with developing new antibiotics. The availability of generic antibiotics at lower costs, coupled with the need for stewardship programs that promote responsible antibiotic use, can restrict the market potential and profitability of new antibiotics. This financial hurdle has prompted some pharmaceutical companies to shift their focus away from antibiotic research and development in favor of more financially attractive therapeutic areas.

Another substantial challenge is the stringent regulatory requirements governing the approval process for new antibiotics. The regulatory pathway can be protracted, complex, and costly, which can deter companies from pursuing the development of new antimicrobial agents. The stringent demands for demonstrating safety and efficacy, particularly in the context of antibiotic resistance, create additional hurdles for market participants. The high costs and uncertainties associated with regulatory approval can pose a significant barrier to investment in antibiotic research and development.

Opportunities:

Exploration of Novel Antibiotics: An enticing opportunity lies in the development of fresh antibiotics designed to surmount resistance mechanisms and effectively address infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria. Researchers and pharmaceutical firms are actively investigating unconventional bacterial targets, delving into uncharted drug categories, and adopting inventive strategies such as combination therapies and adjuvants.

Diversification of Treatment Modalities: In addition to traditional antibiotics, there is a burgeoning demand for diversified treatment modalities to combat antibiotic-resistant infections. This encompasses the advancement of antimicrobial peptides, the utilization of phage therapy (leveraging bacteriophages for precise bacterial targeting), the exploration of immunotherapies, and the pursuit of other inventive approaches capable of fortifying the host's immune response or engaging bacteria through alternative mechanisms.

Top Market Trends:

Emergence of Superbugs: One of the most concerning trends is the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria often referred to as "superbugs." These bacteria have developed resistance to multiple antibiotics, making them challenging to treat and potentially life-threatening.

Increased Awareness: There is growing awareness among healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the general public about the consequences of antibiotic resistance. This awareness has led to more responsible antibiotic prescribing and usage practices.

Development of Novel Antibiotics: Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are actively working on the development of new antibiotics to combat resistant bacteria. These include novel classes of antibiotics and combination therapies.

Combination Therapies: Combination antibiotic therapies are being explored as a strategy to overcome resistance. By using multiple antibiotics with different mechanisms of action, it becomes more challenging for bacteria to develop resistance.

Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests: Rapid and accurate diagnostic tests that can identify bacterial infections and their antibiotic resistance profiles are being developed. These tests help healthcare providers prescribe the most effective antibiotics promptly.

One Health Approach: The One Health approach, which considers the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, is gaining prominence. It recognizes that antibiotic resistance can spread between these domains and advocates for a coordinated effort to combat it.

Reduced Antibiotic Use in Agriculture: Concerns about the use of antibiotics in agriculture as growth promoters have led to stricter regulations and reduced usage. This trend aims to curb the development of antibiotic resistance in animal populations that can affect human health.

Global Initiatives and Regulations: Various countries and international organizations are implementing regulations and initiatives to address antibiotic resistance. These efforts include surveillance of resistant strains, research funding, and guidelines for antibiotic use.

Alternative Therapies: Non-antibiotic therapies, such as phage therapy and the development of antimicrobial peptides, are being explored as potential alternatives to traditional antibiotics.

Behavioral Change: Healthcare providers and patients are increasingly focused on promoting responsible antibiotic use. This includes completing prescribed antibiotic courses and avoiding unnecessary antibiotic use for viral infections.

Market Segmentation:

Disease Type:

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Infections affecting the urinary tract.

Intra-Abdominal Infections: Infections within the abdominal cavity.

Bloodstream Infections: Infections that spread through the bloodstream.

Clostridium Difficile Infections: Infections caused by the bacterium Clostridium difficile.

Other Infection Types: Various other types of antibiotic-resistant infections.

Pathogen Type:

Acinetobacter Baumannii: Bacterial pathogen known for antibiotic resistance.

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa: Another resilient bacterial pathogen.

Staphylococcus Aureus: Including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA).

Streptococcus Pneumoniae: A bacterial species causing respiratory infections.

Other Resistant Pathogens: Additional bacteria contributing to antibiotic resistance.

Drug Class:

Oxazolidinones: A class of antibiotics effective against resistant strains.

Lipoglycopeptides: Antibiotics with unique mechanisms against resistance.

Tetracyclines: A group of antibiotics used for various infections.

Other Drug Classes: Different classes of antibiotics and antimicrobial agents.

End User:

Hospitals: Facilities where antibiotic-resistant infections are often treated.

Homecare Settings: Home-based care for patients with resistant infections.

Specialty Clinics: Clinics specializing in infectious diseases and resistance.

Other Healthcare Facilities:

Various healthcare institutions combating resistance.

Top 10 Key Players in the Market:

AstraZeneca PLC: A multinational pharmaceutical company known for its research and development efforts in antibiotics and antimicrobial agents.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.): A leading pharmaceutical company involved in the development of antibiotics and vaccines to combat infectious diseases.

Pfizer Inc.: Pfizer is a major player in the field of antibiotics, with a focus on research and development to address antibiotic resistance.

Novartis AG: Novartis is involved in research and development efforts to combat antibiotic resistance, with a particular focus on innovative drug discovery.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK): GSK is actively engaged in antibiotic research and development, with a commitment to addressing antimicrobial resistance.

Johnson & Johnson: Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical division is involved in developing antibiotics and antimicrobial solutions to combat resistance.

Roche Holding AG: Roche has a presence in the infectious disease diagnostics and antibiotic market, with a focus on diagnostic solutions for managing antibiotic resistance.

BioVersys AG: A Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of antibiotics and treatments for drug-resistant infections.

Melinta Therapeutics LLC: Melinta is dedicated to the discovery and development of novel antibiotics to address antibiotic-resistant pathogens.

Destiny Pharma plc: A UK-based clinical-stage biotechnology company working on innovative approaches to tackle antimicrobial resistance.

Challenges and Future Outlook:

The antibiotic resistance market faces several significant challenges as it seeks to address the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance. One of the foremost challenges is the rapid development and spread of antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria, often referred to as "superbugs." These resilient pathogens render many existing antibiotics ineffective, necessitating the urgent development of novel treatment options.

Another formidable challenge is the economic viability of antibiotic research and development. The market for antibiotics is often less lucrative compared to other therapeutic areas, and the high costs associated with drug development and the stringent regulatory requirements can deter pharmaceutical companies from investing in this field.

Furthermore, the overuse and misuse of antibiotics in both healthcare settings and agriculture continue to contribute to the rise of resistance. Achieving responsible antibiotic use and implementing effective stewardship programs represent ongoing challenges.

Despite these challenges, the future outlook for the antibiotic resistance market is marked by a growing recognition of the urgency of the issue. Governments, healthcare organizations, and research institutions are increasingly prioritizing efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance. Collaboration between public and private sectors, coupled with advances in research and innovative drug discovery, holds promise for the development of new antibiotics and alternative treatments.

Additionally, precision medicine approaches and advancements in diagnostics are expected to play a pivotal role in tailoring antibiotic treatments and identifying resistant pathogens more accurately. Global initiatives and increased awareness of the economic and public health impact of antibiotic resistance are likely to drive further investments and research in this critical area.

In summary, while antibiotic resistance poses formidable challenges, the future outlook is characterized by a heightened commitment to addressing this global health threat. Continued research, responsible antibiotic use, and international collaboration are essential components of efforts to mitigate the impact of antimicrobial resistance and ensure effective treatments for bacterial infections in the years to come.

