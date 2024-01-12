Stretch Marks Treatment Market to Witness Exponential Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2033: According to Persistence Market Research, Inc

Loading... Loading...

New York, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:



The Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market experienced a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2012 to 2022, reaching a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion in 2022. Projections suggest a continued expansion at a CAGR of 5.8%, aiming for a market valuation of US$ 4.6 billion by the end of 2033.

In 2022, revenue from stretch marks treatment market comprised 15% of the overall global skin treatment market. Stretch marks affect both men and women, with their severity influenced by factors such as genetics, skin stress levels, and the hormone cortisol. Environmental factors, including weight gain during pregnancy and obesity, also contribute to the occurrence of stretch marks.

According to the World Health Organization, global obesity has been on the rise since 1975, with over 1.9 billion overweight adults recorded in 2016-2017, including 650 million classified as obese. The surge in obesity worldwide has led to an increased prevalence of stretch marks, contributing to the growth of the stretch marks treatment market.

The tearing of collagen and elastin, crucial for skin support, occurs during sudden changes, leading to the development of stretch marks as the skin undergoes the healing process. Hormone fluctuations play a significant role, and the appearance of stretch marks progresses from red to purple, pink, reddish-brown, or dark brown, depending on skin color.

The increasing global concern about aesthetic skin appearance has driven a rise in the demand for skin treatment procedures and topical solutions to address stretch marks. This trend reflects a growing awareness and preference among individuals worldwide to manage and reduce the impact of stretch marks on their skin.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 2.6 billion Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 4.6 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 5.8% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation Treatment Type, Stretch Mark Type, End User

Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Weleda, Clarins, basq NYC, Body Merry, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Stratpharma AG (Stratpharma Inc.), Browne Drug Co., Inc. (Palmer's), Mederma (HRA Pharma), Givaudan SA

NEOSTRATA COMPANY, INC. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Bio-Oil (Union Swiss (Pty) Ltd), Merz Pharma, Dermaclara, Unilever

Driving Forces behind the Surge:



Rising Obesity Rates: The World Health Organization's report highlights a global increase in obesity since 1975, with over 1.9 billion overweight adults and 650 million classified as obese in 2016-2017. The correlation between obesity and the prevalence of stretch marks propels the demand for effective treatments.

Growing Awareness and Concerns for Aesthetic Appearance: With an increasing global focus on personal aesthetics, individuals are becoming more conscious of their skin's appearance. This heightened awareness prompts a growing demand for stretch marks treatment options, as people seek to address and improve the aesthetic impact of stretch marks.

Lifestyle Choices and Environmental Factors: Bad lifestyle choices, including poor diet and lack of physical activity, contribute to the rise in obesity and, subsequently, the occurrence of stretch marks. Additionally, environmental factors such as weight gain during pregnancy further fuel the demand for treatments that can effectively address and minimize stretch marks.

Advancements in Skin Treatment Procedures: The continuous development of innovative and advanced skin treatment procedures plays a significant role in the market's expansion. People are increasingly opting for these procedures, driven by the desire to achieve better results in treating stretch marks.

Increased Usage of Topical Options: The market is witnessing a surge in the usage of topical solutions for stretch marks treatment. This trend reflects a preference among consumers for non-invasive and accessible options to manage and reduce the appearance of stretch marks.

Global Concern for Health and Well-being: The broader awareness of health and well-being issues worldwide has contributed to a proactive approach to managing conditions related to obesity, such as stretch marks. This awareness prompts individuals to seek effective treatments to address not only the health implications but also the cosmetic impact of these conditions.

Market Projections and Growth Dynamics:

Historical Growth and CAGR: The market has demonstrated historical growth, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2012 to 2022. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with a forecasted CAGR of 5.8% until 2033.

Market Valuation: In 2022, the market reached a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion, contributing to 15% of the global skin treatment market. The projections indicate a substantial increase, with expectations to reach US$ 4.6 billion by the end of 2033.

Obesity-Related Factors: The surge in global obesity rates, as highlighted by the World Health Organization, is a key driver for the market. As obesity continues to be a prevalent health concern worldwide, the demand for stretch marks treatment is expected to grow in tandem.

Aesthetic Concerns: The growing global emphasis on aesthetic appearance plays a crucial role in driving the demand for stretch marks treatment. Individuals are increasingly seeking solutions to address and improve the visual impact of stretch marks, contributing to the market's growth.

Lifestyle Choices and Environmental Factors: Unhealthy lifestyle choices and environmental factors such as weight gain during pregnancy contribute to the occurrence of stretch marks. As these factors persist, the market for stretch marks treatment is likely to witness sustained demand.

Advancements in Treatment Procedures: Ongoing advancements in skin treatment procedures contribute to the market's growth dynamics. Innovations in treatment options attract consumers seeking effective and advanced solutions for managing and reducing stretch marks.

Topical Options: The rising popularity of topical solutions for stretch marks treatment reflects a consumer preference for non-invasive and accessible options. The market is expected to see continued growth in the usage of these products.

Global Health Awareness: The increasing global awareness of health and well-being issues has a positive impact on the stretch marks treatment market. As individuals become more proactive in managing health conditions, the demand for treatments addressing both health and cosmetic aspects is expected to rise.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Challenges:

High Competition: The stretch marks treatment market is becoming increasingly competitive with the introduction of new products and procedures. Companies face challenges in differentiating their offerings in a crowded market.

Limited Efficacy of Some Treatments: Some stretch marks treatments may have limited efficacy, leading to dissatisfaction among consumers. Addressing this challenge involves research and development efforts to enhance the effectiveness of existing treatments.

Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent regulatory requirements for skincare products and procedures pose challenges for companies entering or expanding in the market. Compliance with varying regulations across different regions can be complex and time-consuming.

Consumer Skepticism: Skepticism among consumers regarding the effectiveness of stretch marks treatments may hinder market growth. Building trust through transparent marketing and clinical evidence becomes essential to overcome this challenge.

Economic Factors: Economic downturns or uncertainties may impact consumer spending on elective cosmetic procedures, affecting the market's growth. Economic resilience and adaptability are crucial for companies operating in this sector.

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in technology present opportunities for the development of more effective and innovative stretch marks treatments. Companies investing in research and development can gain a competitive edge.

Global Expansion: Expanding market reach to untapped regions presents significant opportunities. Companies can explore emerging markets and demographics where awareness and demand for stretch marks treatment are growing.

Diversification of Product Portfolios: Companies can seize opportunities by diversifying their product portfolios to offer a comprehensive range of solutions. Combining topical products with in-office procedures or incorporating holistic approaches can cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Collaboration with Dermatologists and Healthcare Professionals: Collaborating with dermatologists and healthcare professionals can enhance the credibility of stretch marks treatments. Establishing partnerships for clinical endorsements and guidance can build trust among consumers.

Consumer Education: There is an opportunity to educate consumers about the causes of stretch marks, preventive measures, and the efficacy of available treatments. Increased awareness can drive early intervention and treatment adoption.

Key Players in the Stretch Marks Treatment Market:

Weleda: Weleda is a Swiss-based natural skincare and wellness brand that has been operating for over 100 years. Founded in 1921, Weleda emphasizes the use of natural and organic ingredients in its products. The company offers a wide range of skincare, body care, and wellness products, including those designed to address various skin concerns.

Browne Drug Co., Inc. (Palmer's): Browne Drug Co., Inc., known by its popular brand Palmer's, is an American skincare company with a history dating back to the mid-19th century. Palmer's is widely recognized for its cocoa butter-based products, including creams, lotions, and oils. The brand is particularly known for its formulations targeting stretch marks and scars.

Key Segments of Stretch Marks Treatment Market:

By Treatment:

Topical Medications: Topical medications include creams, gels, oils, and serums applied directly to the skin to address stretch marks.

Procedural Treatments: Procedural treatments involve medical interventions to reduce the appearance of stretch marks, including various technologies and techniques.

Radiofrequency Therapy: Uses radiofrequency energy to stimulate collagen production and improve skin elasticity.

Non-ablative Laser Fractional Resurfacing: Utilizes lasers to target specific areas of the skin, promoting collagen synthesis without damaging the outer layer.

Ablative Laser Resurfacing: Involves the removal of layers of skin using lasers to improve overall skin texture and reduce stretch marks.

Infrared Devices/Radiations: Infrared devices emit radiation to penetrate the skin, promoting collagen production and skin tightening.

By Stretch Mark Type:

Striae atrophicans (Thinned Skin): Stretch marks characterized by thinning of the skin.

Striae gravidarum (Post Pregnancy): Stretch marks that occur as a result of pregnancy.

Striae distensae (Stretched Skin): Stretch marks caused by rapid stretching of the skin.

Striae rubrae (Red): Newly formed stretch marks with a red or purplish color.

Striae albae (White): Older stretch marks that have faded to a white or silver hue.

Striae nigra (Black): Dark-colored stretch marks.

Striae caerulea (Dark Blue): Stretch marks with a dark blue color.

By End User:

Hospitals: Medical institutions providing a range of stretch mark treatments.

Dermatology Clinics: Specialized clinics focusing on skin-related conditions and treatments.

Aesthetic Clinics: Clinics offering cosmetic procedures, including stretch mark treatments.

Wellness and Spa Centers: Facilities providing relaxation and beauty treatments, including some stretch mark therapies.

Home Care Settings: Products and treatments designed for home use, such as topical medications.

By Region:

North America: The stretch mark treatment market in North America.

Latin America: The stretch mark treatment market in Latin American countries.

Europe: The stretch mark treatment market in European countries.

South Asia: The stretch mark treatment market in South Asian countries.

East Asia: The stretch mark treatment market in East Asian countries.

Oceania: The stretch mark treatment market in Oceania.

