Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Microvast, Driven, and Maison Solutions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST, Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. DRVN, and Maison Solutions Inc. MSS. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST

Class Period: October 19, 2022 - November 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

In October 2022, the United States Department of Energy ("DOE") conditionally selected Microvast for a proposed $200 million grant to help fund a proposed polyaramid separator production facility (the "Grant"). Polyaramid is a high-temperature resistant synthetic polymer, and a polyaramid separator is an insulating film used in high-capacity lithium-ion batteries.

On May 22, 2023, after the market closed, Reuters reported the DOE would not award Microvast the Grant. In a call with congressional staff that evening, the DOE confirmed negotiations with Microvast concerning the Grant had been cancelled. A spokesperson for the DOE stated "[t]he department can confirm that it has elected to cancel negotiations and not to award Microvast funds from this competitive funding opportunity." The DOE stated it would not comment publicly on why it decided to cancel negotiations with any applicant but did state "the Department of Energy maintains a rigorous review process prior to the release of any awarded funds, and it is not uncommon for entities selected to participate in award negotiations under a DOE competitive funding opportunity to not ultimately receive an award[.]" This news came after months of political fervor over the Company's alleged ties to China.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.80, or 36%, to close at $1.40 per share on May 23, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 21, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., J Capital Research published a report on Microvast entitled "MVST: Empty Facilities and a Grant Loss That Was Probably Hidden: Another China Hustle" (the "Report"). The Report alleged the Company knew the Grant had been rescinded for months prior to Reuters reporting but failed to inform investors. The Report alleged further that "the majority of MVST's sales may be fake," that "Chinese customers account for 57% of revenue in 2023" but drone footage shows the Company's Chinese factory "shows almost no activity," that the Company "has disappeared from Chinese procurement lists" and "local competitors say the company is not making discernible sales" and that the Company's reported backlog was "dubious."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.33, or 25%, to close at $0.98 per share on November 21, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was a reasonable likelihood that Microvast would not be awarded the Grant after due diligence was performed; (2) that negotiations had ceased and the Grant rescinded; (3) that the Company misrepresented the nature and profitability of its businesses and partnerships; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Microvast class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MVST

Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. DRVN

Class Period: October 27, 2021 - August 1, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 20, 2024

Driven is the largest automotive services company in North America. Through its portfolio of brands, Driven provides customers with a range of automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, oil change, maintenance, and car wash. Those brands include, among others: Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, MAACO®, CARSTAR ®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C ®, and Auto Glass Now®. The Company operates through four reportable business segments: Maintenance; Car Wash; Paint, Collision and Glass; and Platform Services.

Driven's acquisition of existing businesses in the automotive services industry, and its integration of those businesses, has been a core component of the Company's growth strategy. Over the last several years, Driven expanded its operations to offer car washes and extended its reach in the auto glass market. In August 2020, Driven acquired International Car Wash Group, the world's largest car wash company by location count. In late December 2021, Driven acquired Auto Glass Now, through which Driven expanded its auto glass business into the U.S. market. Through a series of subsequent acquisitions, Driven quickly became the second-largest auto glass repair business in North America.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions that fall into two categories: (i) statements concerning Driven's ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) statements concerning the performance and competitive position of Driven's car wash business segment. Specifically, throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly touted Driven's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions as a "core strength," and assured investors that it had made "significant progress" integrating the auto glass businesses it had acquired. The Company also represented that the large scale of its car wash business served as a "competitive moat" that would preserve Driven's competitive position. While Driven acknowledged some "softness" in customer demand for its car wash business segment, the Company downplayed that issue and pointed investors to the growth of its car wash subscriptions, which Driven labeled as the "Holy Grail" in the car wash business.

However, Driven was several quarters behind on integrating its auto glass businesses, and the Company's car wash business was faltering and more exposed to a decline in demand from retail customers than Defendants represented to investors. As a result, the Company's statements concerning its business and prospects, including its fiscal year 2023 financial guidance, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 8, 2023, Driven revealed that, on May 4, 2023, the Company's former Chief Financial Officer, Defendant Tiffany L. Mason ("Mason"), had abruptly left the Company under unusual circumstances. Mason's exit came just one day after Driven reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Then, on August 2, 2023, Driven reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023 that missed expectations, including disappointing results for its Paint, Collision and Glass business segment as well as its Car Wash segment. With respect to its auto glass business, the Company admitted that it was at least "several quarters" behind on its integration of the businesses it had acquired. In addition, regarding Driven's Car Wash segment, the Company disclosed that increased exposure to "intensified competitive intrusion" negatively impacted demand from Driven's high-margin retail car wash customers. As a result of delays in Driven's integration of its acquired auto glass businesses and the faltering performance of its car wash businesses, the Company slashed its full-year earnings guidance for fiscal 2023, despite having reaffirmed that guidance a little over two months earlier. These disclosures caused the price of Driven common stock to decline by $10.63 per share, or 41%.

Loading... Loading...

For more information on the Driven class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DRVN

Maison Solutions Inc. MSS

Class Period: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's October 2023 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between October 5, 2023 and December 15, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2024

On May 22, 2023, Maison Solutions filed a registration statement on Form S-1, which after six amendments (and three post-effective amendments) was declared effective on September 29, 2023.

On October 5, 2023, Maison Solutions filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the "Prospectus" and, together with the Registration Statement, the "Offering Documents").

Between October 5, 2023 and October 10, 2023, Maison Solutions conducted the IPO pursuant to the Offering Documents, issuing 2,500,000 common shares of the Company's securities to the public at the Offering price of $4.00 per share, of which approximately $10,000,000 went to the Company as proceeds before expenses and after applicable underwriting discounts and

commissions.

According to the filed complaint, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents were false or misleading or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged with auditors and underwriters with poor respective track records for its IPO; (2), the Company's principal vendor is an undisclosed related party; (3) Defendant Xu has had past legal issues as a result of his business conduct.

For more information on the Maison Solutions class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MSS

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com