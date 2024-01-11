Center for Community Investment Joins Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors

Loading... Loading...

Washington, DC, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Community Investment (CCI) is pleased to announce that on January 8 we became a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA).

When Marian Urquilla and Robin Hacke founded CCI as a 10-year initiative in 2017, they found a natural home for the organization at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, with its shared values and programmatic interests.

Over the last seven years, with the Lincoln Institute's invaluable support, CCI has grown its staff from two to 16, run 22 programs, and created an emerging network of community changemakers. Those practitioners are using CCI's Capital Absorption Framework to transform their community investment systems in order to mobilize investment capital at scale to:

create opportunities for affordable housing, jobs, climate resilience, and other drivers of well-being.

advance racial equity.

make their communities more cohesive and environmentally sustainable.

"As we realized what an enormous hunger there was for capital absorption, it became clear that 10 years would not be long enough to accomplish everything we want to do," explained CCI Executive Director Robin Hacke. "As we built new kinds of programs and partnerships, we encountered new organizational needs. We will always be grateful to the Lincoln Institute for helping us to launch and grow. At this point in our development, RPA has the infrastructure and flexibility to support the new directions of our work. We are pleased to be joining their portfolio of sponsored projects."



In this exciting new phase of growth, CCI looks forward to maintaining our established programs, growing our network, and creating new initiatives and opportunities for community investment practitioners across the country.

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR COMMUNITY INVESTMENT

The Center for Community Investment (CCI), a sponsored project at Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, works to ensure that all communities, especially those that have suffered from structural racism and policies that have left them economically and socially isolated, can unlock the capital they need to thrive. Our work is supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and The California Endowment. centerforcommunityinvestment.org | @C4CInvest

ABOUT ROCKEFELLER PHILANTHROPY ADVISORS

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) accelerates philanthropy in pursuit of a just world. Continuing the Rockefeller family's legacy of thoughtful, effective philanthropy, RPA is a global nonprofit at the forefront of philanthropic growth and innovation, with a diverse team of experienced grantmakers with significant depth of knowledge across the spectrum of issue areas. Founded in 2002, RPA has grown into one of the world's largest philanthropic service organizations and has facilitated more than $4 billion in grantmaking to more than 70 countries. RPA currently advises on and manages more than $600 million in annual giving by individuals, families, foundations, and corporations. RPA also serves as a fiscal sponsor for over 100 projects, providing governance, management, and operational infrastructure to support their charitable purposes. rockpa.org | @RockPhilanth

