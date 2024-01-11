ViewScan's MLA Decade of Platinum Performance

Loading... Loading...

Northbrook, IL, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a tenth straight year, ST Imaging's ViewScan 4 microfilm scanner has been recognized for a Platinum Modern Library Awards (MLAs) from LibraryWorks. ST Imaging, a Digital Check brand, is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of digital microfilm viewer/scanners and the only microfilm scanner manufacturer to have continuously received the Platinum MLA for all ten years.

"Every employee with their hands on the ViewScan 4 is driven to deliver the best microfilm scanner and to provide the highest user experience," says Matt Anderson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ST Imaging. "Today, we celebrate a decade of Platinum Awards from LibraryWorks and the MLAs."

The ViewScan 4, as the number suggests, is the fourth generation of the ViewScan microfilm scanner from ST Imaging. With each new model, features and user experiences have been enhanced. As the digital world has made technical strides, ST Imaging has also made upgrades to our ViewScan microfilm scanner. ST Imaging believes in using modern technologies to deliver the clearest images from microfilm.

At ST Imaging, we understand that most customers are not experts in the field of digital image capture. Our system describes our camera size as we expect most of our customers to understand it, as you would for a cellphone or digital camera. The ViewScan 4 is equipped with a native 18-megapixel image sensor. That means there are 18 million pixels capturing the focused light providing an image instantly to the monitor. Competitive scanners may use a different definition for their camera. Be sure you have accurate information of the image sensor on the camera in your microfilm scanner and if you have any doubt, request a side-by-side comparison.

Not only does ST Imaging continue to drive new digital imaging technologies into the ViewScan microfilm scanner, but our software engineers also try to make the task of microfilm research much simpler. Over the years, ST Imaging has introduced many key new features to the world of microfilm scanning. Two examples are the Image Ribbon, where current scans are available to review on the screen, and our PerfectView software, which continuously delivers clear and legible images without the need for manual focus.

The MLAs were created to recognize top products in the library industry in a truly unbiased format. Products were submitted by companies, collected by LibraryWorks, which distributes them to their database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers who have had experience with these products in their facilities were permitted to judge the products, resulting in a truly unbiased score.

About ST Imaging

ST Imaging is a leading worldwide manufacturer and distributor of micrographic equipment and other collection scanning solutions. Founded in 1989, the company was acquired in 1999 by Digital Check Corp. In 2004, ST Imaging introduced the revolutionary ST200 digital film scanner, changing the way library customers view film. Learn more at www.stimaging.com.

Attachment

Matt Anderson ST Imaging 208-514-4000 manderson@stimaging.com