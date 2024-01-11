SLRN INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that ACELYRIN, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ACELYRIN, Inc. ("Acelyrin" or "the Company") SLRN and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Acelyrin securities between May 4, 2023 and September 11, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/slrn.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) izokibep was less effective in treating HS than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, Acelyrin overstated izokibep's clinical and/or commercial prospects; (iii) as a result, Acelyrin also overstated the Company's business prospects post-IPO; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 11, 2023, after the markets closed, Acelyrin announced disappointing top-line results from Part B of the Phase 2b/3 trial evaluating izokibep for the treatment of moderate-to-severe HS. On this news, Acelyrin's stock price fell $17.19 per share, or 61.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $10.71 per share on September 13, 2023.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/slrn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Acelyrin you have until January 16, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

