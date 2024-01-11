Progyny Expands its Leadership Team

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny PGNY, a transformative fertility, family building, and women's health benefits solution, today announced two newly created roles with the appointment of Katie Higgins as Chief Commercial Officer and Steven Leist as Chief Technology Officer.



"We are excited to expand our executive team and welcome Katie and Steven to Progyny. Their expertise will further advance our growth and momentum in the fertility, family building, and women's health benefits space," said Pete Anevski, Progyny's CEO.

With over 25 years of healthcare experience, Katie Higgins will be overseeing the teams that drive revenue, business growth, and client success. Prior to Progyny, Higgins was the Chief Revenue Officer at Crossover Health, a national medical group providing an innovative model of advanced primary care to the country's largest self-insured employers, where she spearheaded the company's go-to-market strategy. Prior to her tenure at Crossover, Katie spent three impactful years at Optum, where she led teams in crafting innovative collaborations with health systems, and 20 years at the Advisory Board Company, where she played a pivotal role in leading strategic account teams that served as thought partners to some of the nation's largest health systems. Katie holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Davidson College in North Carolina.

"I am thrilled to be joining Progyny at this exciting time in our industry's evolution," said Higgins. "Progyny has demonstrated unmatched excellence in every metric we aspire to achieve in healthcare – access, cost, clinical outcomes, patient and provider satisfaction. Joining this team represents a unique opportunity to contribute to its continued growth and innovation in reproductive and women's health."

Steven brings over 28 years of experience as a technology leader and will be overseeing the engineering, information technology, and cyber security functions. Prior to Progyny, Steven served as Vice President, Customer Technology at American Airlines, where he managed a global team of over 1,300 professionals, responsible for technology solutions that benefit both American Airlines' customers and the dedicated team members who support them. Steven's background also includes leadership roles in managing American's global infrastructure and operations footprint, revenue and planning technology, and helping modernize airport operations systems during his tenure. Steven holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Texas A&M University.

"As someone who has personally navigated the challenges of building their family, I'm inspired by Progyny's mission and wish my family had Progyny's services at the time," said Leist. "The Progyny culture is invigorating and I'm eager to join the team and help deliver technology solutions that support the company's goals."

About Progyny

Progyny PGNY is a transformative fertility, family building and women's health benefits solution, trusted by the nation's leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times, INC. 5000, Inc Power Partners and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

