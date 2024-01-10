Seam Tapes Market worth $179 million by 2025 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.9 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Loading... Loading...

Chicago, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Seam Tapes Market size is estimated to grow from USD 128 million in 2020 to USD 179 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Adhesive tapes are gaining popularity as an efficient and economical replacement of traditional fixing and fastening applications in the automotive sector.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Seam Tapes Market"

200 - Market Data Tables

45 - Figures

162 - Pages

List of Key Players in Seam Tapes Market:

Bemis Associates (US) Sealon (South Korea) HiMEL (South Korea) Gerlinger Industries (Germany) Adhesive Films, Inc. (NJ)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Seam Tapes Market:

Drivers: Increase in demand and awareness about best fit intimate apparels among millennial population Restraint: Volatile raw material prices Opportunity: Emerging economies in Asia Pacific Challenges: Availability of alternative seamless technologies

Key Findings of the Study:

The intimate apparels is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global seam tapes market during the forecast period APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global seam tapes market during the forecast period

Seam tapes manufacturers are the most important players in the value chain as they produce and provide various packaging types of seam tapes based on their required properties for the specific end-use applications. The end-use applications such as intimate apparels, sportswear, sports innerwear, shoes and casual apparel. This provides additional value to the chain.

Intimate apparels is the largest market of seam tapes, with a 31.4% share, globally. Increasing awareness about the best fit, growing millennial population, and rise in spending power among women are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. This has indirectly boosted the demand for seam tapes globally, which plays an important role in manufacturing any intimate apparel.

Bemis Associates (US), Sealon (South Korea), HiMEL (South Korea), Gerlinger Industries (Germany), and Adhesive Films, Inc. (NJ) among others are the leading seam tapes manufacturers, globally. These companies adopted expansion, and merger & acquisition as their key growth strategies between 2017 and 2020 to earn a competitive advantage in the seam tapes market.

Bemis Associates (US) is the largest player in the market. In August 2020, Bemis Associates Inc. acquired Safe Reflections International LLC, a Taiwan-based operation, and the "play" products of Safe Reflections Inc., a textile products company that develops solutions to enhance the safety and visibility of apparel.

In May 2020, Framis Italia launched "ProTape 1000" a protective cover all suit against infectious agents and low-pressure liquids. In October 2018, the company launched "Ecolife," a thermos-adhesive product used to reinforce and cover seams in outerwear, swimwear, fashion clothing, sportswear, and underwear.

