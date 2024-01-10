SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - SPR

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") SPR. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Spirit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On January 5, 2024, a Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines experienced an in-flight departure of an in-cabin door plug, causing the cabin to become depressurized and forcing an emergency landing. On January 6, 2024, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a grounding order, stating that "Boeing 737-9 aircraft will remain grounded until operators complete enhanced inspections which include both left and right cabin door exit plugs, door components, and fasteners" and that "[o]perators must also complete corrective action requirements based on findings from the inspections prior to bringing any aircraft back into service."

On this news, Spirit's stock price fell $3.53 per share, or 11.13%, to close at $28.20 per share on January 8, 2024.

