Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2023 Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

RUSTON, La., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. OBK ("Origin"), the financial holding company for Origin Bank, plans to issue fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, and hold a conference call to discuss such results on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The conference call will be hosted by Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO of Origin, William J. Wallace, IV, Chief Financial Officer of Origin, and Lance Hall, President and CEO of Origin Bank.



Conference Call and Live Webcast



To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (800) 528-1066 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 48784 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin's website at www.origin.bank under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ423.

Conference Call Webcast Archive

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin's website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently has over 60 locations from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas and Houston, across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Chris Reigelman

318-497-3177

chris@origin.bank

Media Contact

Ryan Kilpatrick

318-232-7472

rkilpatrick@origin.bank