Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Fisker Inc. FSR.

Investors, who purchased Fisker Inc. FSR shares prior to August 2023 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: FSR shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 27, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NYSE: FSR shares against Fisker Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Fisker had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, that Fisker had incorrectly accounted for certain costs, that as a result the Company was likely to delay filing its quarterly report, that Fisker's infrastructure was limiting its ability to deliver its production, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Fisker Inc. FSR shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

