Investors who lost money with Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. BRBS shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. BRBS prior to March 2023 and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 05, 2023, an investor in NYSE: BRBS shares filed a lawsuit against Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. alleging violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.'s financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors, that as a result, Blue Ridge Bankshares would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

