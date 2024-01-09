Syntiant Adds Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Detection to Glass-Break Sensor Model

Loading... Loading...

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leader in edge AI deployment, today announced enhancements to the company's smart home security solutions with the addition of real-time monitoring of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to its popular glass-break audio deep learning-based model.



Beyond detecting the sound of breaking window glass, the new all-in-one smart home security solution can accurately listen for T3 (Temporal-3) audio alerts by smoke alarms and T4 (Temporal-4) audio alerts played by carbon monoxide detectors.

"Now within a single device, this new bundled solution keeps homes safe and secure without having to replace an entire security alert system," said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. "Notifications are sent in real time and this all-in-one solution maintains the same industry-leading accuracy Syntiant customers rely upon, while reducing power draw by a factor of five, dramatically increasing battery life, privacy and responsiveness. More features, at lower power, means a better smart home end-user experience with longer-lasting devices."

Syntiant used real-world data alongside a wide variety of synthetic background noises to train the machine learning models to discern between sounds like the breaking of a window to glass shattering in a sink. Environments are passively monitored to reduce false wakeups from other sounds, noises and anomalies, extending battery life in the process.

Ultra-Low-Power Hardware

Deployed using the Syntiant NDP120 Neural Decision Processor™, the new all-in-one glass-break/T3/T4 model can run for five years on three AA batteries while detecting glass breaking, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. Packaged with the Syntiant Core 2™, the company's 2nd generation, highly flexible, ultra-low-power DNN, the NDP120 supports Ok Google and Hey Google hotwords at under 280uW and can run multiple applications simultaneously at under 1mW.

CES 2024

Syntiant will be demonstrating its end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on vision, audio and sensing applications at the Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites from January 9-12. Visit www.syntiant.com or contact info@syntiant.com to schedule a demo of the company's technology being deployed in smart homes, teleconferencing solutions and event detection devices, among other use cases.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company's purpose-built silicon and hardware-agnostic models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. Syntiant's advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors. Syntiant also provides compute-efficient software solutions with proprietary model architectures that enable world-leading inference speed and minimized memory footprint across a broad range of processors. The company is backed by several of the world's leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft's M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

Contact:

