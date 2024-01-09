Jan. 26th Lawsuit Deadline Alert: Investors in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

Loading... Loading...

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on January 26, 2024, in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of Dollar General Corporation.

Investors, who purchased Dollar General Corporation shares prior to May 2020 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: DG shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 07, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Dollar General Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges, among other things, that the between May 28, 2020 and August 30, 2023, the defendants made misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Dollar General stores were chronically understaffed and suffering from logistical and inventory management problems which left stores with tens of millions of dollars' worth of outdated and unwanted inventory, mispriced goods, and lost and damaged items, that large backlogs of unsellable merchandise had built up at Dollar General's stores, which inventory had not been timely written down due to understaffing and Dollar General's failure to manage its inventory, that the allotment of employee hours per store per week imposed by Dollar General management placed employees in virtually impossible situations where assigned tasks, including those necessary to effective store operations, could not be completed within the allotted time, and that Dollar General was systematically overcharging customers for items upon checkout above the listed price in violation of state laws, including state law violations identified by certain state regulators.

Those who purchased NYSE: DG shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

