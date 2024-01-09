SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. Returns as Keynote Speaker for First Advantage's Annual Collaborate Conference

Loading... Loading...

ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation FA, a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, today announced that Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), will return as the keynote speaker for its annual Collaborate conference. Designed for First Advantage's customers and partners, the invite-only event will take place April 17 – 19 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.



A renowned global authority on the future of employment, culture, and leadership and a nationally recognized bestselling author, Taylor first spoke at Collaborate in 2023, wowing attendees with his timely and relevant industry insights. Given the audience's overwhelming response, First Advantage asked Taylor to return to the Collaborate stage in 2024 to present on "Embracing AI in HR."

Drawing on his experience at the forefront of technology changes and empowerment within the HR community, Taylor will consider the impact of this rapidly evolving solutions market and address how AI helps make HR more efficient and effective. He will discuss the types of AI-powered tools available, factors to keep in mind when utilizing the technology and ways HR practitioners can embrace AI to improve their outcomes.

First Advantage Americas President Joe Jaeger commented, "After his incredible keynote presentation at last year's Collaborate, we were eager to invite Mr. Taylor back to share his perspective on the emergence of AI in HR at our 2024 event. His keen level of insight and understanding of the overall HR landscape will give our Collaborate community a front-row seat to what AI can offer the HR function today and, in the future, helping inform both strategies and decisions."

To learn more about Collaborate, visit https://info.fadv.com/collaborate2024.

About SHRM

SHRM creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 325,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 235 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org.

About First Advantage

First Advantage FA is a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions. The Company delivers innovative services and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage helps companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its approximately 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company's website at https://fadv.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/370830c9-d996-48ba-a08a-5eed824ca248

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Mariah Mellor Director, Corporate Communications Mariah.Mellor@fadv.com