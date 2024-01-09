Correlate Energy Corp. Appoints Johan Themaat as CFO and Welcomes Two Additional Independent Board Members

Loading... Loading...

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correlate Energy Corp. CIPI ("Correlate" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented distributed energy company, proudly announces the appointment of Johan Themaat to CFO of Correlate Energy Corp, effective immediately. His extensive financial background and proven track record make him a valuable asset to the company's executive team.



In conjunction with this appointment, Correlate Energy Corp. is delighted to welcome two distinguished professionals, Dr. Christine Gulbranson and Alina Zagaytova, to its board of directors. Their extensive experience and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the strategic vision and growth of the company.

Johan Themaat brings a wealth of financial acumen to the role of CFO, having held key positions at prominent companies such as Mission Energy, NGL Energy Partners, and RBS. As Vice President of Finance since September 1, 2023, and previously as CFO of Mission Energy, Themaat has demonstrated his proficiency in guiding companies through strategic financial initiatives. His experience in financial strategy, planning and analysis, M&A, and capital-raising transactions establishes him as an integral part of Correlate's financial leadership.

Dr. Christine Gulbranson, the Founder of Nova Global Ventures, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the realms of AI and disruptive technology. As the CEO and Managing Partner of Nova Global Ventures since its inception in July 2023, she has successfully orchestrated strategic partnerships with Global Corporate Venturing, leveraging data to co-invest alongside top firms. Dr. Gulbranson also serves as the Chief Investment Officer of Treehouse Studios, a startup studio focusing on AI-powered consumer technology and commerce products.

In addition to her entrepreneurial ventures, Dr. Gulbranson is a published author, with the release of her book Transformative Innovation ®️: Today's Capital Drives Tomorrow's Exponential Growth & Profits to Advance the World. Her commitment to innovation is evident in her previous role as Chief Innovation Officer of the University of California System, where she oversaw a $100B+ technology investment portfolio, a $37B operations budget, and $1B+ in sales. Dr. Gulbranson earned five degrees from UC Davis, holds patents in nanotechnology and lighting, and brings a unique blend of scientific and business acumen to Correlate Energy Corp.

Ms. Alina Zagaytova, is an experienced board director, having served on the boards of two clean energy companies, Clean Energy Collective, LLC and Younicos AG, and a seasoned legal and corporate strategist with an impressive track record of closing over 50 transactions. Ms. Zagaytova brings significant expertise in corporate and public company governance, M&A and finance. Her recent role as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer of Redwood Materials, Inc., a lithium-ion battery materials company, demonstrates her executive leadership in a hyper-growth innovative technology company where she successfully navigated a complex regulatory landscape.

Ms. Zagaytova has previously served as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary of Marqeta, Inc., playing a pivotal role in the company's successful $16 billion IPO. Ms. Zagaytova's deep industry expertise includes her role as Chief Counsel Business Development at First Solar (FSLR), where she focused on corporate and business development, finance, and M&A for a global solar energy company. Ms. Zagaytova received her law degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Correlate Energy Corp. is excited to welcome Dr. Christine Gulbranson and Alina Zagaytova to the board of directors, confident that their leadership and insights will play a pivotal role in the company's continued success and commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate Energy Corp. CIPI is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multi-trillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop, and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial, and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed, and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. To learn more, go to: https://www.correlate.energy/investors.

General inquiries:

Correlate Energy Corp.

www.correlate.energy

(855) 264-4060

info@correlateinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements regarding Correlate Energy Corp., its subsidiaries, business and project plans. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Where Correlate Energy Corp. expresses or implies an expectation or belief about future events or results, such expectation or belief is believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Correlate Energy Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.