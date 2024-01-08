Banco Santander Chile: Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

Loading... Loading...

SANTIAGO, Chile, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's BSAC conference call-webcast on Friday, February 2, 2023, at 8.30 AM (New York Time) where we will discuss 4Q 2023 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Cristian Vicuña, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of IR and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Management Commentary report will be published on February 2, 2023, before the market opens. The quiet period begins on January 22.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:

United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844

USA+1 718 866 4614

Austria+43 720 022981

Brazil+556120171549

Canada+1 587 855 1318

Chile+56228401484

Czech Republic+420 910 880101

Estonia+372 609 4102

Finland+35 8753 26 4477

France+33 1758 50 878

Germany+49 30 25 555 323

Hong Kong+852 3001 6551

Mexico+52 55 1168 9973

Peru+51 1 7060950

Poland+48 22 124 49 59

Russia+7 495 283 98 58

Singapore+65 3138 6816

South Africa+27872500455

South Korea+82 70 4732 5006

Sweden+46 10 551 30 20

Turkey+90 850 390 7512

Ukraine+380 89 324 0624



Participant Passcode: 720987

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.

If you have any questions, please contact Cristian Vicuña at Banco Santander Chile at Cristian.vicuna@santander.cl, Rowena Lambert at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl or Claudia Villalon at Claudia.villalon@santander.cl

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cristian Vicuña

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of September 30, 2023, we had total assets of Ch$ 72,490,744 million (U.S.$ 81,500 million), outstanding gross loans (including interbank loans) at amortized cost of Ch$ 40,139,445 million (U.S.$ 45,128 million), total deposits of Ch$ 28,555,320 million (U.S.$ 32,104 million) and shareholders' equity of Ch$ 4,192,619 million (U.S.$ 4,714 million). The BIS capital ratio as of September 30, 2023, was 17.1%, with a core capital ratio of 10.7%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA. All ratings have a Stable Outlook.