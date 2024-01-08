Harris Acquires MEDHOST, a Provider of Clinical and Financial Solutions and Services for Community, Rural Hospitals

Loading... Loading...

OTTAWA, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N. Harris Computer Corporation ("Harris"), a global vertical market software provider, has strengthened its healthcare suite by acquiring MEDHOST, Inc. , a leader in electronic health records (EHR) and healthcare IT solutions. This acquisition includes MEDTEAM Solutions , a service provider specializing in application, revenue cycle, IT, and security management.



MEDHOST provides clinical and financial solutions, including an integrated EHR, to enhance patient care and financial success. These offerings include but are not limited to digital patient management, mobile solutions, emergency department, perioperative and anesthesia management, and enterprise-wide interoperability. Additionally, MEDHOST offers a customizable solution for rural health facilities to help transition to and maintain Rural Emergency Hospital designation.

"MEDHOST and its dedicated employees have built strong relationships and partnerships in community healthcare across the US. With this acquisition, our objective is to ensure an environment where those partnerships continue to thrive," said Harris Portfolio Leader Santina Allen.

Executive Vice President for MEDHOST, Stephanie Sames, added, "While we celebrate 40 years of providing patient care solutions for community and rural healthcare, we are looking forward. The future with Harris is full of opportunities, given a mutual commitment to operational excellence."

Harris will continue to operate MEDHOST as a stand-alone business headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

OM Partners, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to MEDHOST.

For further information, contact:

Santina Allen

Portfolio Leader

P: +1 412-752-7573

Email: SAllen@Harriscomputer.com

Loading... Loading...

About MEDHOST

For over 40 years, MEDHOST has provided products and services to healthcare facilities of all types and sizes. Today, healthcare facilities nationwide partner with MEDHOST to enhance patient care and operational excellence with our clinical and financial solutions, including an integrated EHR solution. MEDHOST offers a comprehensive emergency department information system with business and reporting tools. Through unparalleled support and cloud platform solutions, we make it easy for healthcare facilities to focus on what's important: their patients and business.

About MEDTEAM Solutions, Inc.

MEDTEAM provides services to healthcare facilities of all types and sizes nationwide, partnering with them to help accelerate their clinical, financial, and operational success. Its services include revenue cycle management, application configuration and management, integration management, information security services, and education and training.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)

Harris acquires software companies, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, the company has grown tremendously since its origins in the utilities sector. Harris now operates over 230 businesses worldwide, in over twenty industries including healthcare, education, retail and financial services. Harris is an operating group of Toronto-based Constellation Software Inc. CSU, one of North America's most active acquirers of software businesses.