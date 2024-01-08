Vancity announces Wellington Holbrook as President and CEO

Loading... Loading...

TERRITORIES OF MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS and VANCOUVER British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancity's board of directors has named Wellington Holbrook as the next president and CEO of Vancity. Wellington officially assumes the role starting January 15. He takes the reins from Nez Aquino, who served as Vancity's interim CEO since July 2023.



"I am delighted to welcome Wellington to Vancity. His deep knowledge and understanding of the financial sector will be a huge asset to Vancity," said Rita Parikh, Chair of Vancity's Board of Directors. "Wellington brings with him profound insights and leadership acumen that reinforce our commitment to financial strength, community leadership, and climate action."

"I would also like to thank Nez Aquino for stepping into the interim CEO position over the last number of months," Rita continued. "Nez demonstrated remarkable commitment and leadership during this period, and will remain the CEO of Vancity Community Investment Bank and as a key member of Vancity's executive leadership team in her role as Chief Risk Officer."

Originally from Winnipeg, Wellington comes to Vancity following a 30-year career in Canada's financial services industry. Serving as the Senior Vice-President of operations at the Business Development Bank of Canada, he previously lived in Vancouver, where he played a pivotal role in leading and shaping the bank's business across Western Canada. At ATB Financial, he led their retail, business, and agriculture banking lines of business and, as Chief Transformation and Technology Officer, he led an ambitious digital, business, and cultural transformation. At connectFirst Credit Union, Wellington served as Chief Operating Officer before assuming the role of CEO, leading the credit union through mergers and the integration of several credit unions under a new brand.

Wellington commented on his appointment, "I've dedicated my working life to cooperatives and banking institutions with missions that extend beyond profits. I am thrilled to be moving back to B.C. and joining Vancity – an incredible institution recognized in Canada and around the world for its focus on people and planet."

"Vancity's distinctive community banking approach, coupled with empowered teams, and socially innovative services, sets it apart from all others. I'm really excited to lead such an inspiring organization."

Fluent in both French and English, Wellington holds a B. Comm (Hons.) from the University of Manitoba and an MBA with distinction from the University of Oxford. He has served on several boards, and currently is Chair of the Calgary Telus Convention Centre. Wellington is an avid music fan and amateur musician. He and his wife have two adult children.

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its more than 560,000 member owners and their communities, with offices and more than 50 branches located in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay, within the territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw people. With $34 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada's largest community credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.

