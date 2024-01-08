VelocityEHS Acquires Contractor Compliance Making it Easier for Companies to Deploy Cutting-Edge Contractor Management Tools

Loading... Loading...

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Contractor Compliance, a Canadian-based enterprise safety and risk management software solution provider. The deal adds innovative third-party contractor and vendor compliance capabilities to the award-winning VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform.



Now enterprises in highly regulated industries like manufacturing, food & beverage and pharma have greater access to enterprise quality contractor management software and businesses of every size can easily reduce compliance admin up to 70% vs. traditional third-party management processes.

"Making workplaces safer, more sustainable and resilient does not get easier than this," said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS. "Contractor Compliance really cracked the code on reducing risk and alleviating the administrative burdens of vendor management in an easily accessible way for the customer. Just as important, their solution is a perfect fit for our Accelerate Platform, and their people share our passion for simplifying complex challenges through beautifully designed software."

"Joining the VelocityEHS family is an important step in extending the reach of our critical and life-saving capabilities," said Mark Bania, CEO and co-founder of Contractor Compliance. "However, creating healthier and safer work environments is just the beginning of the benefits that come along with a contractor safety program. Like Velocity, our commitment is to helping customers improve their overall business performance. Our solutions help drive operational excellence by empowering enterprises to automate, measure, analyze and improve compliance in real time."

In addition to the collecting, monitoring, and managing all compliance requirements from one place with ease and efficiency, Contractor Compliance features include:

Automated Workflows & Contractor Submissions Collection

Stakeholder Access & Management

Audit Facilitation

Contractor Scoring & Requalification

Worker Management & Mobile Badging



Contractor Compliance's capabilities and rapid deployment model — enabling roll out in 30 days or less — are a great complement and entryway to the Control of Work solution available on the Velocity Accelerate Platform. Control of Work is an all-in-one software system designed for seamless electronic permit to work, contractor management, visitor management and induction and orientation training. It is designed to help companies manage operational risk at every level of a global enterprise.



About Contractor Compliance Inc.

Contractor Compliance (SaaS) simplifies the process for organizations to collect, manage and requalify third party contractor/supplier/vendor requirements to ensure that third-parties are able to enhance compliance.

With Contractor Compliance, organizations traditionally realize 70% time savings vs. traditional third-party management processes, all within 2 weeks of activating their Contractor Compliance license.

Loading... Loading...

Visit www.contractorcompliance.io for more information.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold-standard for managing safety, sustainability, and resiliency, and includes seven best-in-class software solutions for:

ESG

Safety

Industrial Ergonomics

Control of Work

Health

Operational Risk

Environmental Compliance



The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI (machine learning) than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2023 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

VelocityEHS Media Contact

Brad Harbaugh

312.881.2855

bharbaugh@ehs.com