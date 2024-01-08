Enthusiast Gaming Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer

Loading... Loading...

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") EGLX, the leading gaming and media company in North America, today announced that Nick Brien has provided notice of his resignation as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, which resignation became effective upon acceptance of the Board of Directors on January 8, 2024.

The Company has appointed the current Chairman of the Board, Adrian Montgomery, as interim CEO. Mr. Montgomery previously served as CEO of Enthusiast Gaming from its inception until March of 2023, when he had led the Company through periods of consistent and significant growth. The Board intends to commence a search process to select a new CEO who will lead the Company into its next phase of growth.

Michael Beckerman, Lead Director of Enthusiast Gaming, said, "The Company is undergoing a critical transformation, so finding the right leader to drive our organization forward is imperative. As the prior long-term CEO and current Chairman, Adrian has always demonstrated tremendous capital markets expertise and successfully guided the Company to its position as the leading gaming and entertainment company in North America. The Board of Directors believes Adrian is the right person to lead the Company through its transition, supported by a talented team. We appreciate Nick's contributions and wish him well."

Added Montgomery, "We are at a tremendous inflection point and will not be distracted as we drive towards profitability, pursuing our mission of connecting players, creators and brands in the gaming and entertainment ecosystem. We have a strong and diverse team, unrivaled scale in an attractive sector, and a clear roadmap with a large opportunity in front of us. The team is committed to Enthusiast Gaming and we are confident that we are on the path to drive sustainable, profitable growth moving forward."

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

