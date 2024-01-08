ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Welcomes Otolaryngologist Usmaan Basharat, M.D. to its Renowned Team

Loading... Loading...

Tarrytown, New York, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has been a cornerstone of healthcare excellence in New York and New Jersey since 1998, providing exceptional care in ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology for over 25 years. From its modest origins, the practice has flourished into the premier specialty practice in the country, marked by numerous expansions and strategic growth initiatives. To continue this momentum, the practice proudly introduces its newest otolaryngologist, Usmaan Basharat, M.D. who will join ENTA's Staten Island clinical location at 1 Teleport Drive on September 1, 2024.

Dr. Basharat's expertise spans both pediatric and adult care, making him a valuable addition to the practice's commitment to comprehensive patient services.

Dr. Basharat grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. His academic pursuit led him to Arizona State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences. Eager to further his commitment to healthcare, he then pursued his Medical Degree at the University of Arizona College of Medicine–Phoenix. Relocating to Manhattan for specialized training, Dr. Basharat will complete his residency in Otolaryngology at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in June 2024. Fluent in both Urdu and Hindi, Dr. Basharat exemplifies a multicultural proficiency that enhances his medical practice. His professional and personal interests include medical education, playing and watching basketball, hiking upstate, cabin trips, running, hosting game nights, watching true crime documentaries, and exploring new restaurants with friends and family.

In an era of heightened competition in the physician hiring market, ENTA remains committed to securing the next generation of top-tier medical professionals. Dr. Basharat's appointment is a testament to the practice's dedication to patient care and its ongoing efforts to attract the finest otolaryngologists and allergists from across the country.

The addition of Dr. Basharat reflects the practice's strategic approach to ensuring a seamless transition as seasoned physicians gradually move into retirement. The extensive recruitment process undertaken by ENTA is focused on identifying and onboarding the most accomplished specialists, ensuring the practice remains at the forefront of medical excellence.

In ENTA's Staten Island office, Dr. Basharat will join a respected roster of physicians including otolaryngologists Michael Amato, M.D.; Shawn C. Ciecko, M.D., F.A.C.S.; John P. Dodaro, M.D.; Peter J. Miceli, M.D.; Abraham I. Sinnreich, M.D.; A. Paul Vastola, M.D.; and allergist/immunologist Dorothy Chau, M.D.

"We have long served the needs of those in Staten Island and the surrounding communities by ensuring they receive the best medical treatment possible," says Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President, and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. "I am confident Dr. Basharat will deliver that same level of superb care, and we are excited for him to join us."

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment

Jason Campbell ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP 9149842531 karluna@entandallergy.com