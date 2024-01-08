Sugar Substitutes Market worth $24.3 billion by 2028

Loading... Loading...

Chicago, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sugar substitutes market size recorded a value of USD 18.8 billion in 2023. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% till 2028.

Sugar substitutes are substances used as alternatives to traditional sugar (sucrose) to sweeten foods and beverages. These substitutes are chosen for various reasons, including reducing calorie intake, managing blood sugar levels, and catering to individuals with dietary restrictions or preferences. Sugar substitutes provide a sweet taste without the same impact on blood glucose levels, making them suitable for people with diabetes or those looking to reduce their sugar consumption.



There are various types of sugar substitutes, broadly categorized into three groups:

Artificial Sweeteners: These are synthetic sugar substitutes that are many times sweeter than sucrose, allowing for a smaller quantity to be used. Examples include:

Saccharin

Aspartame

Sucralose

Acesulfame potassium (Ace-K)

Neotame





Natural Sweeteners: Derived from plants, these sugar substitutes are considered more natural alternatives. Some popular natural sweeteners include:

Stevia: Extracted from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant.

Monk Fruit Extract: Derived from the monk fruit, also known as luo han guo.





Sugar Alcohols (Polyols): These compounds occur naturally in some fruits and vegetables but are often used as sugar substitutes. Examples include:

Xylitol

Erythritol

Sorbitol

Mannitol

Key Drivers Contributing to The Sugar Substitutes Market Growth



Rising Health Consciousness:

Growing Diabetic Population: The global rise in diabetes cases has led to an increased demand for sugar substitutes. Diabetic individuals often need to monitor and control their sugar intake, making sugar substitutes a valuable option for maintaining a sweet taste without affecting blood sugar levels.

Weight Management Trends: With a focus on weight management and fitness, many consumers are turning to low-calorie and sugar-free products. Sugar substitutes offer a way to reduce calorie intake while still satisfying sweet cravings, aligning with weight-conscious lifestyles.

Product Innovation: Ongoing research and development efforts in the food and beverage industry lead to continuous innovation in sugar substitute products. Companies are developing new formulations, improving taste profiles, and expanding the application of sugar substitutes in various food and beverage categories.

Regulatory Support: Regulatory bodies in different countries are recognizing the role of sugar substitutes in addressing public health concerns related to sugar consumption. Supportive regulations and approvals contribute to market growth by providing a clear framework for the use of sugar substitutes in different products.

Increasing Availability of Sugar-Free Products: The growing availability of sugar-free and reduced-sugar products in the market has expanded consumer choices. This includes a wide range of sugar-free beverages, snacks, and desserts that utilize sugar substitutes to appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Shift in Consumer Preferences: Changing consumer preferences towards healthier and more natural ingredients have led to a rising demand for natural sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit extracts. Natural sugar substitutes are perceived as more wholesome alternatives, driving sugar substitutes market growth.

Rising demand for Sugar Substitutes in the North America

Health and Wellness Trends:

Rising Rates of Obesity and Diabetes: The prevalence of obesity and diabetes in North America has led to an increased awareness of the health risks associated with high sugar consumption. As a result, consumers, including those with diabetes or those aiming for weight management, are turning to sugar substitutes to enjoy sweetness without the negative health impacts of sugar.

Product Innovation and Diversification: Food and beverage manufacturers in North America have responded to consumer demand by introducing a wide range of products that use sugar substitutes. This includes sugar-free beverages, snacks, desserts, and other low-calorie options, contributing to the overall growth of the sugar substitutes market in the region.

Regulatory Support and Labeling Transparency: Regulatory bodies in North America have played a role in supporting the use of sugar substitutes by establishing clear guidelines and regulations. Additionally, improved labeling transparency allows consumers to make informed choices about the products they purchase, contributing to the acceptance and growth of sugar substitutes in the market.

Increased Availability in Retail and Online Channels: Sugar-free and reduced-sugar products, sweetened with sugar substitutes, have become widely available in both traditional retail outlets and online platforms. The convenience of accessing a variety of sugar substitute products has further fueled their popularity among consumers.

North America region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the sugar substitutes market

Diet-related disorders are among the main causes of death in the U.S. The standard American diet has a significant number of added sugars, which may have a negative effect on health. According to the results of the scientific study titled ‘Prioritizing noncommunicable diseases in the Americas region in the era of COVID-19' published in 2022, NCDs account for 80.7% of all fatalities in the Americas. The NYC Health Department brought together groups and health authorities from throughout the nation to form the National Salt and Sugar Reduction Initiative (NSSRI) in 2009. The initiative released its goals for reducing sugar across 15 categories of foods and beverages in February 2021. The programme urges food and beverage firms to commit to meeting voluntary reduction targets for salt and sugar. Moreover, research by Nutrisystem and OnePoll in 2022 indicated that over 70% of Americans are more concerned of their physical health post the COVID outbreak. A growing desire for food products with health or environmental benefits to flatten the curve of metabolic illnesses is changing how consumers view food and driving the expansion of the sugar alternatives market.

Top Sugar Substitutes Market Companies include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Ingredion (US), and Cargill, Incorporated (US).

