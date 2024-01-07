MSS NEWS: Johnson Fistel Maison Solutions Investors to Seek Counsel Before Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline

Loading... Loading...

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Maison Solutions Inc. MSS. The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Maison Solutions in or traceable to Maison Solutions October 2023 initial public offering (the "IPO"). The class action lawsuit charges Maison Solutions, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the IPO's underwriters with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 Investors are hereby notified that they have until March 4, 2024, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Maison's vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) Maison's Chief Executive Officer and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Maison's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you would like to review the complaint and join the class action, please follow the link below for more information: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/maison-solutions-inc

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until March 4, 2024, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

