Gentex Announces eSight Acquisition Set to Showcase Advanced Vision Tech at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation GNTX announced today the asset acquisition of eSight, a leading provider of vision enhancement technologies, to develop and manufacture the next generation of mobile electronic eyewear designed to help people living with visual impairments. Gentex will prominently feature eSight's next-gen technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.



Gentex is a technology company and a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, and fire protection industries. It is best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

eSight is a wearable assistive technology that allows people living with visual impairments to stay on the go while performing the tasks of daily living. The comprehensive medical equipment enhances vision for individuals with over 20 distinct ocular disorders, frequently enabling users to attain 20/20 vision. eSight eyewear combines a high-definition camera, proprietary algorithms, and powerful processing platform to relay and magnify real-time imagery onto two high-resolution screens positioned before each eye, resulting in enhanced binocular vision.

"For many years, our expertise in vision technology has been key in developing automotive solutions that improve driver safety," said Neil Boehm, chief technology officer at Gentex. "Our acquisition of eSight is a strategic move to leverage this expertise in the healthcare industry to address the challenges of vision impairment, furthering our commitment to enhancing visual safety and quality of life."

Gentex has applied its innovative capabilities in digital vision, software development, and industrial design to advance the development of eSight eyewear in a partnership that was originally announced in January 2022. The collaboration has focused on reducing device size, improving design, enhancing overall system performance, and applying Gentex's advanced manufacturing skill sets to help improve cost.

"Gentex purchasing eSight is an exciting development for everyone involved," said Aaron Tutwiler, eSight's former chief executive officer. "Millions of people experience the challenges of living with low vision. Gentex's specialized knowledge and advanced capabilities in engineering, combined with its highly advanced manufacturing capabilities will improve eSight functionality and affordability to further expand the reach of those we can impact with our life-changing technology."

eSight technology will primarily be exhibited at CES in the North Hall of the LVCC, booth #8863, but can also be seen in Gentex's main booth, West Hall, booth #6440. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technology. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, it has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for over 50 years. This year's show runs January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

About eSight

eSight champions vision enhancement, offering cutting-edge devices for individuals with vision loss. Catering to over 20 eye conditions, including macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, eSight products are the most versatile options on the market. Fully registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Databank on Medical Devices (EUDAMED), and overseen by Health Canada, eSight is dedicated to unlocking new visual possibilities. Discover more at www.eSightEyewear.com.

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation GNTX is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

