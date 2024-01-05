USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Loading... Loading...

MIAMI, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (the "Company") USCB will report financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, January 25, 2024.



A conference call to discuss quarterly results will also be held with Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Luis de la Aguilera, and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Anderson, details which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024

Time: 11:00am Eastern Time

Dial-in: (833) 816-1416 (toll free in the U.S.)

Passcode: USCB Financial Holdings Call

A live audio webcast of the call will be available with the press release and slides on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.uscenturybank.com/ . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the investor relations page shortly after the conference call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a U.S. Century Bank banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@uscentury.com

Media Relations

Martha Guerra-Kattou

MGuerra@uscentury.com