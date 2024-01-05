Claims process now closed for the Day Scholars Class Action Settlement

Loading... Loading...

Claims received by the January 4, 2024 deadline now being processed



by Waddell Phillips, Class Counsel in the Federal Indian Residential Schools Day Scholars class action

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The claims period for individuals who attended a Federal Indian Residential School during the day but did not sleep there overnight ("Day Scholars") has now closed following a two-year claims process that included an extension period that ended at midnight Pacific Standard Time on January 4, 2024.

"More than 7,800 eligible claims have been processed to date and we expect the Administrator to assess the remaining submissions in a timely manner over the coming months", said Cory Wanless, lawyer for the Day Scholar Class. "In some cases, missing or incorrect information may require additional time to resolve. We are available to support claimants who may have questions or require guidance to provide additional information as their claims are reviewed."

The settlement provides $10,000 for each Day Scholar who attended a Federal Indian Residential School during the day only (but did not sleep there overnight).

The settlement also provides $50 million for a Day Scholars Revitalization Fund established to support healing, wellness, education, language, culture, and commemoration for the benefit of Day Scholar Survivors and their Descendants. The Fund will be administered by an independent Day Scholars Revitalization Society, which is currently being established. The process for applying for funding from the Day Scholars Revitalization Fund has not yet been set and will be available from the Day Scholars Revitalization Society once established. http://www.justicefordayscholars.com/

Resources available to Class Members

All questions regarding the claims process, including updates on previously submitted claims, can be answered by the Claims Administrator: 1-887-877-5786 or dayscholarsclaims@deloitte.ca.

Class Counsel is available to answer questions about the class action, the settlement and decisions received from the Administrator at 1-888-222-6845 or dayscholars@waddellphillips.ca.

Mental health counselling and crisis support are available to Class Members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through the Hope for Wellness Help Line. Contact Hope for Wellness at 1-855-242-3310 or through their online chat at hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, on request.

Media Contact:

Titilayo Ajibose

437-788-2120

Tajibose@argylepr.com