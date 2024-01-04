Loading... Loading...

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES CEO TERMINATION

London, 4 January 2024 – The Board of Directors of Endeavour Mining plc (EDVEDVEDVMF ("Endeavour", the "Group" or the "Company") today announces the termination of the President and Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien de Montessus, for serious misconduct with immediate effect. This follows an investigation by the Board into an irregular payment instruction issued by him in relation to an asset disposal undertaken by the Company. The amount of this irregular payment instruction is US$5.9 million. The Board recently became aware of this in the course of a review of acquisitions and disposals, which is ongoing. Sébastien de Montessus has been removed from the Company's Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Separately, in October 2023 allegations were made against Sébastien de Montessus through the Company's confidential whistleblowing channel relating to his personal conduct with colleagues. Following a recent external investigation, the Board had received the findings and, at the point of termination, was considering the appropriate course of action.

The Board has appointed Ian Cockerill (currently Deputy Chair of the Board) as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director with immediate effect.

Ian has over four decades of experience in the global natural resources industry. During his career he has held senior roles covering operational, project and executive positions around the world, having held executive roles at major international mining companies, including Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields and Anglo Coal, a subsidiary of Anglo American, as well as non-executive positions. Ian will be reviewing his other, current directorships in light of his appointment as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Endeavour.

Remuneration

Full details of the impact of the termination of Sébastien de Montessus on his remuneration will be disclosed on the Company's website in due course in compliance with Section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006 and in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023, and subsequent years, as appropriate.

Ian Cockerill will be paid in accordance with the approved Directors' Remuneration Policy. Full details of his remuneration terms will be disclosed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (MAR) as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

Deputy CFO & Head of Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

