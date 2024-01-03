Enact Mortgage Insurance Enters into Quota Share Reinsurance Agreement

Loading... Loading...

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT (Enact), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity, Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation, has entered into a quota share reinsurance agreement with a broad panel of highly rated reinsurers.



Under the agreement, and subject to certain conditions, Enact will cede approximately 21% of a portion of expected new insurance written for the period from January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to have entered into our new quota share agreement, which gives us additional reinsurance capacity from a broad panel of highly rated reinsurers on attractive terms," said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. "This transaction further diversifies our sources of capital, improves the risk profile of our new insurance written, and furthers our ability to pursue high-quality new business. We appreciate the confidence and support shown by our reinsurance partners as we continue in our mission to responsibly help more people become homeowners."

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and the quotations of management. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "could," "should," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including uncertainty around Covid-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread; risks related to an economic downturn or recession in the United States and in other countries around the world; changes in political, business, regulatory, and economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs"), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; and other factors described in the risk factors contained in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Enact believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Enact can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Enact ACT, operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Investor Contact Daniel Kohl EnactIR@enactmi.com Media Contact Brittany Harris-Flowers Brittany.Harris-Flowers@enactmi.com