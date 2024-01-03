Merit Medical to Present at the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Loading... Loading...

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, announced today that Merit Chairman and CEO, Fred Lampropoulos, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference on January 8, 2024, at 4:30pm PT. A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the investor section of the Merit Medical website www.merit.com.



"Merit is honored to be amongst this remarkable group of companies represented at the conference," said Mr. Lampropoulos. "We are excited to share with this distinguished audience our continuing mission of product innovation to improve patients' lives."

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,100 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.

CONTACTS

PR/Media Inquiries

Sarah Comstock

Merit Medical

+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com

INVESTOR INQUIRIES

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Westwicke - ICR

+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@westwicke.com