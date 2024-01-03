SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Mercury Systems, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 12, 2024 – (NASDAQ: MRCY)

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Mercury Systems, Inc..



Shareholders who purchased shares of MRCY during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/mercury-systems-loss-submission-form/?id=62130&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Mercury between December 7, 2020 and June 23, 2023, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury Systems' serial acquirer strategy was not working and Mercury Systems was using improper revenue recognition practices such as changing to long-term contracts to mask deteriorating organic growth; (ii) Mercury Systems' acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation ("POC") caused POC to lose its small business accreditation, which prevented POC from winning contracts that made up a large portion of its historical business; (iii) Mercury Systems had at least twenty programs that were suffering and not performing well; and (iv) Mercury Systems' initiative to increase margins was not working and was in fact cutting into margins.

DEADLINE: February 12, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/mercury-systems-loss-submission-form/?id=62130&from=3

Loading... Loading...

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of MRCY during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 12, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

