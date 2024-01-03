Calgary Health Foundation appoints Sarah Kennedy as Interim Board Chair

Loading... Loading...

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation Board Vice Chair Sarah Kennedy has been appointed as Interim Board Chair. Sarah has been a dedicated member of the Board for 11 years, providing thoughtful leadership as Vice Chair over the past four years.

"We are confident Sarah will continue to provide impactful leadership to our Board and organization in this new capacity. Her business acumen and commitment to the values and mission of Calgary Health Foundation have ensured significant achievements throughout her tenure, including the incredibly successful Newborns Need campaign. As we welcome Sarah, we would like to express our gratitude to Sandy Edmonstone for his strategic leadership as our Board Chair for the past four years and throughout his 14 years on our Board. Sandy will continue to make significant contributions to the health care space through his new appointment as AHS Board Vice Chair." Murray Sigler, Calgary Health Foundation President & CEO.

Sarah is a respected leader in the business community and is presently a Lead Client Partner in the Energy and Industrial segment with IBM Consulting. Sarah's involvement with the Calgary Health Foundation over more than 11 years has spanned her previous role as Vice Chair, as well as chairing the South Health Campus Fund Development Council for five years, where her team oversaw the successful fundraising campaign to build out of the Pediatric Emergency Pod and Care-by-Parent rooms. Sarah also played a critical role as part of the Cabinet for the Newborns Need campaign, which raised $65M to support families across southern Alberta.

In 2022, Sarah received the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal from the AB Government in recognition of her many years of volunteer leadership. Sarah is also an advocate of increasing female participation in the areas of science, math, technology, and engineering as a former board member of the Calgary Chapter of Women in Communications and Technology.

"I'm very excited to be taking on the role of Interim Board Chair for Calgary Health Foundation. During my tenure with the Board, I have seen the incredible impact of this organization, and I am thrilled to move that work forward. Working with Calgary Health Foundation Board and staff, we will expand our reach and impact, inspiring and connecting more donors with giving opportunities that will lead to extraordinary health programs and outcomes." - Sarah Kennedy

Calgary Health Foundation is a philanthropic organization uniting our donors, four hospitals, care providers, and community partners with the ambitious aim of revolutionizing health outcomes. Through deep cooperation, unrelenting persistence and a sharp focus on care, wellness, and research, we are unyielding in our efforts to ensure Calgarians receive the most progressive care in the world — because our loved ones and yours deserve nothing less. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

