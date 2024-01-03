Anthony J. Annino Joins Obra Capital as Senior Managing Director, Head of Longevity

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Capital, Inc. ("Obra"), an asset management firm with a specialized approach to alternative investing, today announced that Anthony J. Annino will be joining as Senior Managing Director, Head of Longevity. In this role, Mr. Annino will be responsible for overseeing the firm's longevity portfolio management and strategy. He will report to Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Obra. William Ketterer, who previously led Obra's Longevity business, has stepped down from his role to pursue another opportunity.



Mr. Annino joins Obra from RiverRock Funds LLC where he served as Chief Executive Officer and led a team overseeing multiple longevity dedicated funds with over 600 life-settlement policies with approximately $340 million of face value, while restructuring internal operations and managing investor relationships.

"We're excited for Tony to join the firm and lead our longevity business as we continue to evolve our strategy and portfolio to include life insurance in addition to life settlements," said Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Obra. "Building a balanced portfolio between longevity and mortality risk requires strategic foresight, regulatory knowledge, and strong industry relationships, all of which Tony has successfully demonstrated throughout his notable career. We are grateful to Will for his contributions to Obra and wish him continued success in his next endeavor."

"Obra's combination of Unified Life Insurance, a newly acquired life insurance platform, with one of the largest vertically integrated longevity-dedicated teams in the industry, makes this an exciting time to be joining the business," said Mr. Annino. "I am eager to capitalize on Obra's platform and to introduce investors to its differentiated longevity strategy."

Prior to his role at RiverRock, Mr. Annino was President and Chief Investment Officer of Perspecta Trust LLC, a $12.5 billion multi-family asset manager that was sold in 2019. Mr. Annino began his career as an investment research officer at Cambridge Trust Company.

Mr. Annino holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Saint Anselm College as well as an M.B.A. from Suffolk University. Mr. Annino holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society, the Boston Security Analysts Society, and the Diocese of Manchester Finance Council. He is philanthropically involved with the Bishop's Charitable Assistance Fund, the Boston Children's Hospital, and the Foundation for National Institutes of Health.

About Obra Capital

Obra Capital, Inc. is a specialized alternative asset management firm that provides investment products and solutions across insurance special situations, structured credit, asset-based finance, and longevity. The firm aims to generate long-term value and attractive returns for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Obra provides differentiated investment opportunities for investors globally. As of December 31, 2023, Obra Capital Management, LLC's estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was approximately $4.4 billion. For more information about Obra, please visit www.obra.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Obra@gagnierfc.com

646-569-5897