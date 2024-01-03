DFCU Financial Continues Tradition of Member Rewards for the 18th Consecutive Year With $40 Million Cash Back Payout

Loading... Loading...

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFCU Financial, one of the leading credit unions in Michigan, proudly announces the distribution of $40.8 million in Cash Back to its eligible members. This year's award distribution marks the 18th consecutive year of the credit union's unique Cash Back program, emphasizing its commitment to sharing success with its members.



Since the inception of this pioneering program in 2006, DFCU Financial has returned a remarkable total of $470 million to its members, a testament to its robust financial performance and member-focused philosophy.

This significant financial benefit is being deposited directly into the accounts of more than 130,000 members, reflecting the value of their total relationship with DFCU Financial. The program is designed to reward members for their loyalty and the trust they place in DFCU for their financial needs.

"Year after year, we are thrilled to demonstrate our gratitude to our members through our Cash Back program," said Ryan Goldberg, President and CEO. "This program is a cornerstone of our commitment to providing exceptional value and service. We believe in the importance of sharing our financial success with the members who are the reason for our existence."

The Cash Back amount each member receives is based on the depth of their relationship with the credit union, including checking and savings accounts, IRAs, and even loans, which makes DFCU's program truly unique. This enables members to benefit from the program whether they're savers or borrowers, which encourages a more comprehensive banking relationship.

DFCU Financial remains committed to reinvesting in its membership, evident in its dedication to financial literacy education for all ages and the planned expansion of its branch network into Southwest Florida in 2024.

For more information and to find out how you can join, call 888.336.2700 or visit dfcufinancial.com.

While the DFCU Financial Board of Directors intends to pay Cash Back every year, and has done so since 2006, Cash Back is not guaranteed and will depend on our financial performance and other factors. Annual Cash Back payments are limited to an aggregate of $10,000 for each tax-reported owner. The IRS requires that Cash Back for an IRA be paid to the same IRA account and that it be open when Cash Back is deposited. Cash Back to Commercial/Business Banking members is subject to additional terms. Anyone who causes DFCU Financial a loss for any reason is not eligible for Cash Back.

About DFCU Financial

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, DFCU Financial is one of the top performing credit unions in the country with approximately $6.3 billion in assets, approximately $850 million in net worth, and more than 240,000 members. DFCU is committed to its members and the communities they serve, operating 28 full-service branches in metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Lansing, MI, and six in the Tampa Bay area, staffed by local financial specialists qualified to help members and businesses achieve important financial milestones. Ranked as one of the Best-in-State credit unions, DFCU is known for its member Cash Back program, which over 18 consecutive years has paid out an aggregate total of more than $470 million since its inception. To find out more please visit www.dfcufinancial.com .

Contact for DFCU:

Sarah Perez

Marketing & Communications Director

DFCU Financial

813.925.5864