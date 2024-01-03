CARGO Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Loading... Loading...

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. CRGX, a clinical-stage biotechnology company positioned to advance next generation, potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients, today announced that the company will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, California.



Gina Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Monday, January 8, at 9:45 AM PT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast for the presentation in the Investors section of CARGO's website under News & Events. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company uniquely positioned to advance next generation, potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients. CARGO's programs, platform technologies, and manufacturing strategy are designed to directly address the limitations of approved cell therapies, including limited durability of effect, safety concerns and unreliable supply. CARGO is currently evaluating its lead program, CRG-022, an autologous CD22 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy candidate, in a potentially pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) whose disease relapsed or was refractory (R/R) to CD19 CAR T-cell therapy. CARGO also plans to evaluate CRG-022 in patients at earlier stages of disease, including LBCL and other hematologic malignancies. Beyond its lead program, CARGO is leveraging its proprietary cell engineering platform technologies to develop a pipeline of programs that incorporate multiple transgene therapeutic "cargo" designed to enhance CAR T-cell persistence and trafficking to tumor lesions, as well as to help safeguard against tumor resistance and T-cell exhaustion. CARGO's founders are pioneers and world-class experts in CAR T-cell therapy, and its team has significant experience and success developing, manufacturing, launching and commercializing oncology and cell therapy products. For more information, please visit the CARGO Therapeutics website at https://cargo-tx.com/.

