CAPREIT Announces Timing of Year End 2023 Results & Conference Call

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") CAR announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 after markets close on:



Thursday, February 22, 2024

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the CAPREIT senior management team on:

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: +1 (833) 950-0062

International: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 504875

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca – click on "For Investors" and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the CAPREIT website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedarplus.ca.

Loading... Loading...

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT

Mr. Mark Kenney

President & Chief Executive Officer

(416) 861-9404

CAPREIT

Mr. Stephen Co

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 306-3009

CAPREIT

Mr. Julian Schonfeldt

Chief Investment Officer

(647) 535-2544

