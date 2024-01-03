U.S. Energy™ and Strataflex Midstream Complete Their First Jet Fuel Delivery to Harry Reid International Airport

Loading... Loading...

Appleton, Wis., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy™, a leading provider of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits, completed its first jet fuel throughput sale at its rail transload facility and refined products bulk plant in northern Las Vegas. This transaction was between its exclusive jet fuel partner, Strataflex Midstream, an industrial services business specializing in rail logistics and energy-related midstream services. After receiving product from U.S. Energy, Strataflex has supplied Spirit Airlines with a jet fuel delivery at the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"This marks our introduction to the Las Vegas jet fuel market. With our transloader officially running, we're excited to provide jet fuel throughput to Strataflex—simplifying its logistical needs," shared Allison Robinson, regional supply and trading manager at U.S. Energy. "We pride ourselves on offering tailored solutions and can do so in this market through our 60+ railcar capacity and ability to expand tankage for jet fuel and AVGAS, among other fuel types."

As a vertically integrated energy solutions provider, U.S. Energy offers organizations more than just a rail transload facility and storage capacity. It can help companies with fixed forwards, hedging and risk management services, CAPEX and project engineering, and pipeline interconnects—solving for larger-scale financing and infrastructure constraints.

"By working alongside the U.S. Energy team and partnering with Union Pacific Railroad, we were able to complete the loop between our supply partners and our launch customer, Spirit Airlines," said Patrick Dial, president and CEO at Strataflex. "This first rail delivery of jet fuel into Las Vegas represents a change in the way excess pipeline demand will be transported to the market, offering newfound (and ongoing) supply line and supplier diversity in a manner that is safer, greener, and way more efficient than through long-haul trucking and other alternatives."

U.S. Energy is positioned to help airline companies and freight service organizations—among other industries—secure reliable and cost-effective transloading support and refined products supply. While this deal represents U.S. Energy's first combined rail transloading and jet fuel deal, the company has jet fuel capabilities at some of its other owned terminal locations. For more information on opportunities to use U.S. Energy's terminal and transloading network, contact Allison Robinson at arobinson@us-energy.com.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company, is a leading vertically integrated solutions provider proficient in refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits. Over our 70-year tenure, we've diversified throughout the energy supply chain—offering realistic, executable strategies that satisfy your economic and environmental goals. From energy project development, distribution, and marketing through wholesale, commercial, and retail channels, we partner with organizations—providing comprehensive support for any fuel or energy type. U.S. Energy's asset portfolio of more than 35+ refined product terminals, 40 renewable natural gas development projects, 50 alternative fuel stations, and two forestry projects helps our customers Stay Ahead®. Driven to be the very best and most trusted energy solutions provider dedicated to finding a better way toward a sustainable future, U.S. Energy is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate the evolving energy industry. For more information, visit www.us-energy.com.

About Strataflex Industrial Service Group

Strataflex Industrial Service Group specializes in rail-centered logistics and energy-related Midstream services, providing capabilities on everything from overall project consultation to turnkey management of your energy and commodity transportation needs, including but not limited to energy-trading, railcar leasing, terminal management, transloading and cutting-edge railcar cleaning & light repair, all utilizing state of the art technology. In 2022 and 2023, Strataflex dramatically expanded its service lines of business to include jet-fuel trading and distribution (directly) to key airlines in Denver, Las Vegas and it now has throughput capability to Salt Lake City and Phoenix. Strataflex has permanent and mobile operations in Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Utah and more. And, it is strategically located to handle your energy related transportation needs across the US and beyond. For more information, visit strataflex.com.

Stephanie Lowney, Vice President of Marketing, Strategy, and Innovation U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company 920.381.2190 slowney@us-energy.com Patrick Dial, President and CEO Strataflex Midstream 480.370.4079 patrick@strataflex.com