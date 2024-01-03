Verona Pharma to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Loading... Loading...

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc VRNA ("Verona Pharma" or the "Company"), announces that senior management will present a company overview at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 4:30 PM PST / 12:30 AM GMT.



A webcast of the event will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company's website, www.veronapharma.com .

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma's product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to become the first non-steroidal therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. The Company has evaluated nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE ("Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy") for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in both ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 trials demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine substantially reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations in pooled analysis from ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2. In the third quarter of 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration accepted for review the Company's NDA for ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of patients with COPD and assigned a PDUFA target action date of June 26, 2024. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine have been evaluated in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler ("DPI") and pressurized metered-dose inhaler ("pMDI"). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.